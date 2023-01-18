DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 18, 2023

PM says he asked UAE to facilitate dialogue with India

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had during his recent trip to the United Arab Emirates asked Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to facilitate dialogue with India and vowed sincere talk with the arch rivals, if a channel were to open.

Mr Sharif, in an interview to Al-Arabiya news channel, confirmed that he had sought Al-Nahyan’s help for the dialogue, while noting that Pakistan had “learnt its lesson” and “was ready for peace”.

“I have requested Mohammed bin Zayed — that he’s a brother of Pakistan and the UAE is a brotherly country. He also has good relations with India, he can play a very important role to bring the two countries on the talking table and I give my word of honour that we will be talking to Indians with sincerity of purpose,” he said.

The prime minister met Mr Al-Nahyan on Jan 12 in Abu Dhabi during his two-day visit to the UAE. The visit, Mr Sharif’s third to the UAE since assuming office in April, was focused on promoting bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties.

Recalling the three wars with India and the resulting toxicity in ties and sufferings that were caused to the people, Mr Sharif told the interviewer that “we have learnt our lesson” and wanted to live in peace. However, he conditioned that offer to the resolution of “genuine problems”. He specifically noted the Kashmir dispute.

“My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir,” he said while reminding about the continuing “flagrant human rights violations” in the occupied region, and the 2019 revocation of the Kashmir’s autonomy.

He also recalled the persecution of minorities in India. “India must stop this to give a message to the world that the country was ready for talks,” Mr Sharif said while underscoring that Pakistan was “more than willing” for peace.

The prime minister’s spokesman later, through a tweet, reminded that it has been Mr Sharif’s consistent position that talks won’t be possible till India reversed its “illegal action of August 5, 2019” and that the settlement of the Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interestingly, notwithstanding the prime minister’s emphasis on the centrality of Kashmir dispute in any dialogue with India, including one potentially facilitated by the UAE, the word Kashmir was conspicuously absent from the UAE-Pakistan joint statement issued at the end of the two-day official visit.

The UAE boasts strong ties with India. Al-Nahyan’s foreign policy adviser Anwar Gargash, while speaking at India Global Forum held in the UAE in December, said the two countries hold “reservoir of trust”.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had on that occasion said India and the UAE would play a significant role in reshaping the global order.

Abu Dhabi has in the past played its part in defusing Pakistan-India tensions. Its quiet role in preventing the situation from spiraling out of control during the Balakot stand-off is well known.

Emirati envoy in Washington Yousef Al Otaiba had in 2021 acknowledged that his country had helped in managing escalation over Kashmir.

There was no immediate word from Delhi on Mr Sharif’s remarks. It remains to be seen how seriously would Delhi take Mr Sharif’s offer for a dialogue in an election year.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (12)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Jan 18, 2023 08:13am
PM will take a U-turn within 24 hours like yesterday.
Reply Recommend 0
arshad
Jan 18, 2023 08:17am
U turn sharif!...you first ask for talk and then put condition...everyone is laughing at you..
Reply Recommend 0
Honestly
Jan 18, 2023 08:17am
Honestly, the bridge has been severely burnt by thoughtless IK
Reply Recommend 0
Kashkol Khan
Jan 18, 2023 08:18am
Few days back Bilawal was calling PM Modi names and now PM SS wants peace with the same Modi and same "fascist" India ?.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Jan 18, 2023 08:20am
Firstly, Pakistan needs India, not the other way. Next, article 370 is past and will not be restored. If that means no dialogue, so be it.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Jan 18, 2023 08:23am
Kashmir is a burning issue for Pakistan only. It is a non-issue for India. Pakistan can do nothing but cry now!
Reply Recommend 0
Kranti
Jan 18, 2023 08:23am
Beg more as usual
Reply Recommend 0
Galang
Jan 18, 2023 08:24am
"..and I give my word of honour.."...Thank you, but the last time PM's word was taken at the face value, Kargil happened....
Reply Recommend 0
Meow
Jan 18, 2023 08:24am
Which part of shimla agreement you don't understand ? No third party or once you sign agreement, India won't let you cancel the agreement
Reply Recommend 0
ask
Jan 18, 2023 08:25am
Inda not willing
Reply Recommend 0
Sorab
Jan 18, 2023 08:47am
Right.. and did anyone from India say they were interested at all?
Reply Recommend 0
PAKISTANI
Jan 18, 2023 08:50am
DESPERATE ???? shame on you
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Return to the NA
Updated 18 Jan, 2023

Return to the NA

PTI's return to the parliament would be a better and more democratic route than turning by-elections into 'referendums'.
Foreign mediation
18 Jan, 2023

Foreign mediation

THE proposal that foreign intermediaries can help bridge the trust gap in South Asia is not new, and in the absence...
Health workers’ strike
18 Jan, 2023

Health workers’ strike

EVEN at the best of times, it is not easy to access quality public healthcare in Sindh. Since the past few months,...
Sindh LG polls
Updated 17 Jan, 2023

Sindh LG polls

Regardless of who emerges as the winner in Karachi, it is clear that the task for the new mayor of the megacity will be gargantuan.
Auto prices
17 Jan, 2023

Auto prices

OVER the past year, inefficiencies and unfair practices in our domestic automobile market, import restrictions,...
Hounding journalists
17 Jan, 2023

Hounding journalists

WHEN it comes to press freedom, the arrest of journalist Shahid Aslam highlights the weaknesses in our democracy and...