Three suspects of Wazirabad attack on judicial remand

GUJRAT: Three suspects in the Wazirabad shooting incident on PTI Chairman Imran Khan were placed on judicial remand on Tuesday by the Gujranwala anti-terrorism court (ATC).

But another suspect, Mudassar Nazeer, the PML-Wazirabad N’s district information secretary, was once more given to the joint investigation team (JIT) on physical remand with plans to be back in court on Jan 26.

Earlier, the JIT presented four suspects Mudassar, Waqas, Ahsan Ali and Tayyab Butt before the ATC. They were arrested in the case for their alleged connection with main suspect Naveed Araen.

However, the ATC sent Waqas, Ahsan and Tayyab to the jail on judicial remand, and now four suspects, including the main suspect, are in judicial custody and the fifth suspect is still on physical remand.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2023