Sahiwal district courts launch mobile phone application

SAHIWAL: The district and session courts launched District Court Mobile Application for Sahiwal district on Tuesday.

As per court officials, the app can be used to know all the details of lower court cases using different search parameters. Users can view any court’s cause list through the app.

The app also provides the litigants and lawyers information about the hearing date of their, cases along with other details.

The app can also be used by court officials to perform office tasks.

It was first introduced by the Lahore High Court and later it was developed for the lower judiciary in different districts of Punjab.

By default, the app is set for the district courts, however, its settings can be changed to access information about high court or both.

The app can be downloaded from District Judiciary Punjab link or Google Playstore.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2023