DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2023

PTI, PML-Q finalise candidates for Punjab caretaker CM

Dawn.com Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 11:13pm
<p>Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi speaks to the media in Lahore on Sunday night. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi speaks to the media in Lahore on Sunday night. — DawnNewsTV

<p>PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

The PTI and the PML-Q on Sunday decided on three candidates, namely Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Naseer Ahmad Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa, as their picks for the Punjab caretaker chief minister.

Sukhera is a serving bureaucrat, Khan is the former federal health minister and Khosa is a retired civil servant.

Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced the names while speaking to the media outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, where the two had deliberated on the matter.

On Thursday, after much ado, Elahi had signed a summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. In a brief one-line advice addressed to Governor Balighur Rehman, Elahi said: “I Parvez Elahi, chief minister of Punjab, hereby, advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly.”

On Saturday, the provincial assembly automatically dissolved after Rehman refused to sign Elahi’s summary.

Elahi announced the names on Sunday night, saying that the selections were made by Imran himself.

He later also shared the names in a tweet, saying that the names would now be sent to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman. He urged the opposition to “think with an open heart” and said that if it did, he could see consensus being reached.

During the media talk, Elahi was also asked whether the PML-Q was considering joining the PTI.

“We have scheduled a meeting for tomorrow. All our MPAs MNAs and party officeholders are coming for that and we will discuss [the matter] there,” he said.

“They (the PTI) have told us that ‘if you are absorbed into the party (PTI) then it will be good for you and the party’,” he said, adding that his son Moonis also felt the same.

He also said that the preparations for introducing a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were “100 per cent complete”.

‘They thought we would back out of dissolving assemblies’

Earlier today, Elahi said on Sunday that his party “fulfilled its commitment” to Imran by dissolving the provincial assembly despite conflicting statements by people in the “opposite camp” as he revealed the PTI offered his son Moonis the presidency.

In a press conference in Lahore, the former chief minister said that it was initially said that PML-Q would back out of dissolving the assembly.

“But we assured Imran that this was our commitment to him and we stood by it. They offered to give Moonis (Parvez’s son) the presidency but we refused because we didn’t want it to look like this was a trade.

“I told them we will look at these things later. There was no trade […] we did this (dissolve the assemblies) because we trust Imran and know that he is capable of leading the country,” he asserted.

Elahi went on to say during the upcoming polls, the PML-N would be hiding its face because it had been “completely exposed now”.

“This is the reason Nawaz has refused to return to Pakistan,” he said, adding that the PML-N supremo had realised that his party would be defeated.

“I stand by Imran’s statement […] We took a vote of confidence, now it is time for Shehbaz to take a vote of confidence,” the PML-Q leader said, referring to the PTI chief’s statement last night in which he had said that the prime minister will be “tested” through a confidence vote in a tit-for-tat move similar to the one he himself had faced as the premier in April.

Continuing, Elahi stated that when Shehbaz would have to undertake a confidence vote, cracks would appear in the coalition government.

“And you will see […] it will fall and then won’t ever be able to get back up.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (47)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ukpindite
Jan 15, 2023 02:49pm
This is the best the establishment has
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Jan 15, 2023 02:50pm
Saviour of Pakistan lol
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Jan 15, 2023 02:50pm
Pakistan needs a khomeni immediately
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Jan 15, 2023 02:56pm
Pervaiz Ellahi is standing with Imran Khan because his and his son’s politics would be dead like the others who opposed Imran Khan. He is an opportunist and shall remain an opportunist. Imran Khan and the people should never trust him. If Imran is wise and true to his stated mission, he must discard this alliance soon. People don’t want to see professional politicians like Pervaiz Ellahi in the government. Additionally, he is old and senile which is evident from his loose mouth statements.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Jan 15, 2023 03:00pm
Your a funny guy, you had no choice, to dissolve the PA, u didn't get in bargain what u wanted from the other party,. stop making public fool.....
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 15, 2023 03:04pm
Elahi did the right thing.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 15, 2023 03:06pm
Chunnu munnu looked so sad that day
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jan 15, 2023 03:16pm
Ever since Rana Sanaullah and Tarrar have failed to deliver, PM Shahbaz must ask both as why did they repeatedly claim publicly that we have completed our home-work and Ch Perviaz Ellahi will also be removed like his mentor Imran Khan? Surprisingly, Rana is going to London to meet Nawaz Sharif but for what and on whose expense.
Reply Recommend 0
Aaqib
Jan 15, 2023 03:22pm
Has anybody ever watched ‘Lucky Irani Circus’ ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sidhu
Jan 15, 2023 03:28pm
Now, IK has certified that Chaudharys are the most Sadiq and ameen and vice versa.
Reply Recommend 0
AKRAM
Jan 15, 2023 03:28pm
I still think Khan should get rid of Chaudhry baggage.
Reply Recommend 0
Uetian
Jan 15, 2023 03:30pm
Wise Decision !
Reply Recommend 0
Harshad Chauhan
Jan 15, 2023 03:31pm
Power brokers- no regard for people and nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Jan 15, 2023 03:32pm
@Ukpindite , Khomeini and his followers have destroyed Iran. We don't need that destruction here. Pakistan is far better than Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 15, 2023 03:34pm
Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in good faith dissolved Punjab Assembly, though his son was offered presidency, but as per former CM, he does not wanted to trade with Imran Khan on this issue. In next general elections, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will see the actual face of Imran Khan when Imran Khan will ask Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to merge PML-Q into PTI which will be totally refused by Chaudhry's of Gujrat and there Imran Khan, as usual will take a complete U-turn leaving Chaudhry's of Gujrat with red faces.
Reply Recommend 0
Batman
Jan 15, 2023 03:41pm
Everyone knows what your intentions are. You have fooled public before , are doing now and will do it again.
Reply Recommend 0
Simple-Minds
Jan 15, 2023 03:43pm
What a country ! People are starving and trying to survive , these miscreant are playing a comic opera. ..
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 15, 2023 03:49pm
Who cares Elahi? You have been IK’s puppet anyway.
Reply Recommend 0
Lokesh
Jan 15, 2023 03:51pm
Bye bye political career of Elahi. When PTI gets majority, then Elahi can sit or stand in the Opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Jan 15, 2023 03:55pm
You and your son have made enough money to last you a lifetime. So who cares about the assembly now. Move on and wait for the next dictator who’ll need your services.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Jan 15, 2023 04:12pm
I thought they were there to serve the people?! Not Niazism!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jan 15, 2023 04:18pm
You didn’t make the decision on principle but on opportunity.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jan 15, 2023 04:18pm
@Ukpindite , the worst thing is to have mullahs or mullah pleasers to run the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Jan 15, 2023 04:20pm
Mutual political assassination on the back of the country and the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Jan 15, 2023 04:29pm
They just want power While Rome burns.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 15, 2023 04:41pm
@Ukpindite , Yes! Including your own people. Which begs the question, what concessions you must have pulled.
Reply Recommend 0
Lugal Akkad
Jan 15, 2023 04:41pm
The Nation thanks you for getting rid of IKN in Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Igth
Jan 15, 2023 04:43pm
The fact that Imran khan is with pervaiz elahi today tells you the man has no principles. He is just a power hungry politician and not a leader.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jan 15, 2023 04:43pm
PTI and PML-Q really did surprise PDM with this vote
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jan 15, 2023 04:44pm
@Ukpindite , IF we had khomeni it would mean end of entire PDM
Reply Recommend 0
janan
Jan 15, 2023 05:02pm
Yes sir you are savior of Pakistan and messiah for the masses period
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 15, 2023 05:08pm
Promises made, promises kept.
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Jan 15, 2023 05:10pm
What a wasteful statement It is like I graduated from medical school but I am not going to practice and going to burn my degree
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Jan 15, 2023 05:14pm
What bravery, what courage!! Thanks for uplifting Pakistan to stratospheric heights single handedly.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 15, 2023 05:23pm
@Ukpindite , you are out of your mind if you think khomeni is the solution!
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jan 15, 2023 05:41pm
Much respect for Parvez Elahi, there are stll good people amongst us, let's save Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Jan 15, 2023 05:42pm
Watch people, he is a turncoat as well but at a higher level..
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Kakka.
Jan 15, 2023 06:23pm
Pakistan is going to be the Asian Switzerland very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
S.A.M.
Jan 15, 2023 06:39pm
Continuing, Elahi stated that when Shehbaz would have to undertake a confidence vote, cracks would appear in the coalition government. “And you will see […] it will fall and then won’t ever be able to get back up.” I hope it actually happens for the good of our country
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jan 15, 2023 06:50pm
Enjoy your early Eid Mr Elahi
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Jan 15, 2023 07:02pm
His face says everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Jan 15, 2023 07:36pm
You have created a disaster for pakistan .which already had economy meltdown.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Jan 15, 2023 07:43pm
@Ukpindite , Pakistan needs a Xi. Not Khomeni.
Reply Recommend 0
Non Partisan
Jan 15, 2023 07:55pm
Half truths Elahi sahab is trying to give the message that “we were always in IK’s corner and we are men of our word”, when in fact he weighed who was winning, he weighed the cost of defecting, maybe even consulted with the army (Moonis’ early statements indicated that), and then chose what was best for his party in long and short run. That’s completely fine: this is politics, but it’s disingenuous. One shouldn’t trust Elahi Sahab’s words but what benefits him the most.
Reply Recommend 0
GT
Jan 15, 2023 08:29pm
What your assemblies are doing any good for poor people when they are standing for ATTA whole day to get a bag
Reply Recommend 0
Wisdom
Jan 15, 2023 08:47pm
Wastage of resources. If you are planning to desolve, why to run the mid term elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja Ikram Ul Haq
Jan 15, 2023 08:56pm
Imran - pervaiz elahi run rings around themselves...pressure on two freakish/weakish leaders with dubious standings/politics caused them to fall into PMLn ruses.they did not have to dissolve the assemblies if they had taken a real vote of confidence.it seems that they are incapable of staying in government...many suggest that there staying in government would have caused more dents. imran - pervaiz elahi seemed at opposite ends of the issue. PE might have wanted to avoid dissolving the PMLq
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election talk
Updated 15 Jan, 2023

Election talk

Political feuds can and should be set aside if it means giving the country a desperately needed fresh start.
Peshawar attack
15 Jan, 2023

Peshawar attack

THE fact that terrorists belonging to the banned TTP are getting more audacious was illustrated by the late-night...
ODI debacle
15 Jan, 2023

ODI debacle

THE year of the One-day International World Cup could not have gotten off to a better start for Pakistan — a...
No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...