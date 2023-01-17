DAWN.COM Logo

PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi booked for ‘tampering with ballot boxes’ during LG polls in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 01:47pm
<p>PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi. — Picture via Firdous Naqvi/Twitter</p>

A first information report (FIR) was registered against PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi in Karachi for “tampering with ballot boxes” at a polling station during the Jan 15 local government elections in the metropolis, it emerged on Tuesday.

Naqvi visited a polling station on Sunday and shared videos that showed him removing “loose seals from ballot boxes”.

The provincial election commission took notice of Naqvi’s video and termed his actions as “illegal and against the code of conduct”.

The election commission had subsequently directed the officials concerned to expel the MPA from the polling station and to immediately submit a report on the matter.

In the latest development, the presiding officer, Asif Ali, had an FIR filed against Naqvi at the Soldier Bazaar Police Station on Monday.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered under Section 172 (tampering with papers) of the Elections Act, 2017 and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) as well as 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant narrated in the FIR that he was performing his duty at Qazi Khuda Bux School located within the remit of Badar Commercial area of the DHA where the PTI lawmaker arrived with an “intent to tamper with ballot boxes”.

“I attempted to expel him from the polling station but he pushed and shoved me,” the FIR said.

According to the complainant, Naqvi left the polling station shortly afterward as the polling process continued.

“I informed my superiors verbally and in writing about the incident. Now I am filing a case at the police station and demand legal action against him,” the presiding officer said in his complaint.

The PTI leader, during his visit to the polling station where he was allegedly caught violating the ECP’s code of conduct, had complained about the mismanagement and the alleged improper sealing of ballot boxes.

He had also tweeted, saying: “There is no staff present at the polling station since morning. There are five ballot boxes kept in a single room. There is no female staff present from the election commission.”

He had further claimed that the presiding officer was untrained and seals of all the ballot boxes were open.

Criticising the ECP, he had said, “This work (ensuring proper election preparations) is not the candidate’s duty.”

The video also showed Naqvi arguing with a staff member that he was sealing the boxes “incorrectly”, upon which the staff offered to seal them correctly.

Sid
Jan 17, 2023 01:55pm
He was only highlighting ECP failures - but as is the case in Pakistan - such people are victimised
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Jan 17, 2023 02:01pm
No action against those who are caught red handed with ballot papers but this one ☝️. Merely a Political vendetta
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Jan 17, 2023 02:07pm
Everyone knows that PTI is corrupt to its core
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 17, 2023 02:09pm
What a joke this is. All elections rigged by ECP and PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jan 17, 2023 02:19pm
No body is above law.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Jan 17, 2023 02:22pm
Pti are doing this for long time ,they are expert in this. They have being doing in punjab as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jan 17, 2023 02:23pm
Totally fabricated story by PPP. They think people of Karachi will believe these cheaters . They ruined Sindh .
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Jan 17, 2023 02:23pm
Nothing will happen
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Jan 17, 2023 02:24pm
Crooks United
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Jan 17, 2023 02:24pm
He being a PTI member, will be booked by ECP for exposing the loose seals placed on the ballot boxes for rigging.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Jan 17, 2023 02:29pm
WOW just wow blame the victim. Its the sicilian mafia PPP and Mafia boss Zardari that is doing rigging.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Abbas
Jan 17, 2023 02:31pm
Wow.. What an irony! The guy who exposed the rigging is being booked. Pakistan can never progress. Might is right.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Jan 17, 2023 02:46pm
Good to see this. He had no business handling ballot boxes.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Jan 17, 2023 02:48pm
@Bilal lahori, I think you only know.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Jan 17, 2023 02:49pm
What about PPP crooks?
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 17, 2023 02:51pm
Fake accusations
Reply Recommend 0

