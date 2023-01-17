DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 17, 2023

Health ministry cuts prices of 20 medicines

Ikram Junaidi Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 07:34am

ISLAMABAD: The health ministry on Monday reduced the prices of 20 medicines, including those to treat cancer.

The revision in the maximum retail price by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) is expected to provide a relief of up to Rs75,000 per month to the patients.

The medicines include those used to treat lung cancer, breast cancer, HIV, blood clotting, blood pressure, eye infections, bone diseases, infertility in women and fungal infections.

According to a document available with Dawn, the price of 30 tablets of 150mg Tarceva has been reduced by 30 per cent. Now, it can not be sold at over Rs214,710.

The price of the 100mg variant of the medicine, used to treat non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer, has been capped at Rs172,320.

The price of 450mg Herceptin injection, administered to treat types of breast, oesophagal and stomach cancers, has been reduced by 30pc and set at Rs199,741.

Revision will provide up to Rs75,000 monthly relief to each patient

The maximum price of 60 tablets of Valcyte, to treat cytomegalovirus retinitis in people who have Acquired Immuno­defi­cie­ncy Syndrome (AIDS), has been set at Rs116,165.

According to the document, the maximum price of 28 tablets of Xarelto, an anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots, will be Rs4,810.

Similarly, 20 tablets of Co-Renitec cannot be sold at over Rs258. The medicine helps to lower blood pressure by removing extra water and certain electrolytes from the body.

The price of Timoptol eye drops will be Rs184 and that of Clomid, used to treat infertility in women, will be Rs 440.

Similarly, a 3mg injection of Aclasta, used to treat several bone diseases, cannot be sold at over Rs27,514, while the price of five injections of Zofran has been capped at Rs4,659. It is used to prevent nausea and vomiting caused by cancer drug treatment (chemotherapy) and radiation therapy.

The price per injection of 20mg/1ml Taxotere, a chemotherapy medication used to treat several cancer types, has been set at Rs11,429.

The maximum price of Lamisil Cream, used to treat fungal infections, will be Rs262.

Talking to Dawn, the ministry’s Spokesperson Sajid Shah said that the health minister has been asking the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to cut the prices of medicines.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Jan 17, 2023 07:44am
Like Foreign Currency, Wheat, Cotton & Sugar, Pakistan facing shortage of Medicines & Medical devices.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh LG polls
17 Jan, 2023

Sindh LG polls

AFTER much ado, the second phase of local government elections in Sindh was held on Sunday, despite the provincial...
Auto prices
17 Jan, 2023

Auto prices

OVER the past year, inefficiencies and unfair practices in our domestic automobile market, import restrictions,...
Hounding journalists
17 Jan, 2023

Hounding journalists

WHEN it comes to press freedom, the arrest of journalist Shahid Aslam highlights the weaknesses in our democracy and...
Red lines
Updated 16 Jan, 2023

Red lines

When civilian leaders cede space, red lines multiply and become more arbitrary, serving objectives that have little to do with national security.
Dropping remittances
16 Jan, 2023

Dropping remittances

ONE hopes the 19pc year-over-year decline in December remittances has given the resident ‘wizard’ in Q Block ...
Crackdown on HDT
16 Jan, 2023

Crackdown on HDT

IT is unfortunate that rather than engaging with Balochistan’s Haq Do Tehreek politically, the state is cracking...