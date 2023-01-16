Chaundry Shujaat issues show-cause notice to Parvez Elahi, suspends PML-Q membership

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat sent a show-cause notice to fellow party leader Parvez Elahi on Monday and suspended his membership over his comments regarding the party’s possible merger with the PTI.

The show-cause notice, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said Shujaat summoned an emergency meeting after taking note of Elahi’s remarks on Sunday night.

A day ago, Elahi addressed a possible merger of the PML-Q with the PTI and said his party’s decision would surface after their consultative meeting scheduled to be held on Monday (today) to thrash out the proposal.

At another point, Elahi was more candid in his response, saying his son Moonis Elahi also wanted both parties to merge and proceed in politics with a consensus. “Any such merger will strengthen the party,” Elahi had said.

The show-cause notice said that the meeting of senior PML-Q leaders took “strict notice” of Elahi’s comments.

“An explanation of your unconstitutional and illegal action has been sought,” the notice reads.

It said that the PML-Q, as a political party, has its own identity, vote bank, party discipline and manifesto — which were all violated by Elahi’s comments.

The notice said that a period of seven days was being given to Elahi to provide an explanation for his comments otherwise proceedings would be initiated against him under Articles 16 and 50 of the party constitution, adding that Elahi’s basic party membership was being suspended until the explanation was provided.