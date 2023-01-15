DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2023

Punjab IGP orders ‘clean-up’ operation against militants

Dawn Report Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 10:32am

LAHORE / DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered a clean-up operation against militants and other criminals involved in attacks on police check posts in different cities of south Punjab.

He was holding a meeting at the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO) office after a head constable was martyred in an attack on a check post at Taunsa on Saturday.

Additional IGs of south Punjab, Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department, Punjab operations, DG Khan DPO and other officers were present.

The IGP directed RPO to increase the number of personnel at police check posts in border areas and deploy expert snipers equipped with modern gadgets.

The IGP ordered south Punjab DIG Admin and Establishment Muhammad Saleem to file a detailed inquiry report on the Taunsa attack to Central Police Office within 24 hours.He ordered the additional IG (south) to personally monitor the operations in sensitive areas, including Katcha area.

He directed that more resources, modern weapons and additional personnel should be provided to the police teams for the operation against the anti-social elements.

He said the Punjab police should also improve coordination and information sharing with Sindh and Balochistan police regarding the movement of criminals.

Earlier, the IGP attended the funeral of the martyred Head-Constable Mazhar Iqbal at the Police Lines, DG Khan, and paid tribute to the departed soul.

He said the police officials who embraced martyrdom were real gems of the department and heroes of the nation, pledging a welfare package for their families.

He also visited the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, and inquire after a police official, Mohammad Ramzan, who was injured in Taunsa attack.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election talk
Updated 15 Jan, 2023

Election talk

Political feuds can and should be set aside if it means giving the country a desperately needed fresh start.
Peshawar attack
15 Jan, 2023

Peshawar attack

THE fact that terrorists belonging to the banned TTP are getting more audacious was illustrated by the late-night...
ODI debacle
15 Jan, 2023

ODI debacle

THE year of the One-day International World Cup could not have gotten off to a better start for Pakistan — a...
No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...