Punjab IGP orders ‘clean-up’ operation against militants

LAHORE / DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered a clean-up operation against militants and other criminals involved in attacks on police check posts in different cities of south Punjab.

He was holding a meeting at the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO) office after a head constable was martyred in an attack on a check post at Taunsa on Saturday.

Additional IGs of south Punjab, Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department, Punjab operations, DG Khan DPO and other officers were present.

The IGP directed RPO to increase the number of personnel at police check posts in border areas and deploy expert snipers equipped with modern gadgets.

The IGP ordered south Punjab DIG Admin and Establishment Muhammad Saleem to file a detailed inquiry report on the Taunsa attack to Central Police Office within 24 hours.He ordered the additional IG (south) to personally monitor the operations in sensitive areas, including Katcha area.

He directed that more resources, modern weapons and additional personnel should be provided to the police teams for the operation against the anti-social elements.

He said the Punjab police should also improve coordination and information sharing with Sindh and Balochistan police regarding the movement of criminals.

Earlier, the IGP attended the funeral of the martyred Head-Constable Mazhar Iqbal at the Police Lines, DG Khan, and paid tribute to the departed soul.

He said the police officials who embraced martyrdom were real gems of the department and heroes of the nation, pledging a welfare package for their families.

He also visited the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, and inquire after a police official, Mohammad Ramzan, who was injured in Taunsa attack.

