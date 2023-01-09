DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab IGP for expediting action against banned groups, Fourth Schedulers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 10:30am

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan on Sunday told the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch to speed up the search and combing operations against banned organisations and those in the Fourth Schedule of the province.

In a letter, he directed all the district police officers (DPOs) and city police officers (CPOs) to expedite search and combing operations in their respective districts along with the CTD and Special Branch, and strictly monitor the activities of members of banned organisations and people in the Fourth Schedule.

IGP Khan directed that reports of search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations in each district should be sent to the Central Police Office daily.

He said the process of checking hotels, bus stands, inns and other sensitive areas, including slums, should be sped up and Hotel Eye app fully utilised in this regard.

He stressed legal action against the violation of tenancy registration and directed that special attention should be paid to the security of sensitive religious places, churches and minority places of worship in all the districts. Supervisory officers should regularly inspect the security arrangements of sensitive places, he added.

Mr Khan further said combing and search operations should be intensified to bring terrorists, anti-social elements and their facilitators to justice so that terrorism could be rooted out from the province.

The letter was also sent to all regional police officers, including the south Punjab additional inspector general and Lahore capital city police officer.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2023

