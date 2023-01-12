Indian batsman Rishabh Pant to miss IPL after car crash

NEW DELHI: Indian wicket-keeper/batter Rishabh Pant will miss the Indian Premier League because of his injuries in a road accident last month, former national cricket board chief Saurav Ganguly has confirmed.

The India star suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his Mercedes SUV north of New Delhi before dawn on Dec 30. The car burst into flames and he was rescued by a bus driver and conductor.

Pant is captain of the Delhi Capitals side in the annual two-month tournament, which is due to begin in late March or April with some of the biggest international stars of the game.

“Pant will not be available for the IPL,” Ganguly, who is due to join Delhi Capitals as director of cricket, said.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2023