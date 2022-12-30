DAWN.COM Logo

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ‘stable’ after fiery car crash

AFP | Reuters Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 01:51pm
<p>Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car after his accident on Friday morning. — PTI via ESPNCricinfo</p>

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is in stable condition in hospital following a car crash in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police said the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was alone in the car when it crashed in the northern state of Uttarakhand, had lost control of the vehicle when he “dozed off”. The car flipped over twice, police added.

The 25-year-old was returning from his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the capital, before dawn when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median.

Police said the car immediately caught fire and the national team wicketkeeper had to break the windscreen to escape the blaze. Photographs of the crash showed the extensive impact and fire damage to the car.

Hospital authorities were not immediately available to give an update on Pant’s condition.

Cricket website ESPNCricinfo reported that the batsman suffered lacerative wounds on his forehead above his left eye and also a ligament tear in his knee. The report added that the first X-rays did not show any fractures.

“Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support.”

Pant’s condition was stable, hospital doctor Ashish Yagnik told AFP reporters.

The player’s Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals said the crash occurred between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district.

“He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee,” they said on Twitter.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told Reuters: “Pant had told the local police that he lost control on his car after he dozed off for a couple of seconds. The police is investigating the case.”

Multiple reports in Indian media said Pant’s car had collided with the traffic divider in the middle of the road.

Pant was part of the India test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He was not named in their T20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month.

National Cricket Academy chairman and former test batsman VVS Laxman wished Pant a speedy recovery.

“Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger,” Laxman tweeted.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting also expressed his concern. “Hope you’re on the mend and back on your feet soon,” tweeted the former Australia captain.

Northern Tadka
Dec 30, 2022 12:45pm
Even low level players in India own Mercedes
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd Abdul
Dec 30, 2022 12:45pm
Get well soon champ!
Reply Recommend 0
EmptyCoffers
Dec 30, 2022 01:12pm
Get Well soon Bro....
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Dec 30, 2022 01:24pm
Get well soon Rishbh ...
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 30, 2022 01:51pm
@Northern Tadka, 100% correct
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Dec 30, 2022 01:56pm
Get well soon
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Dec 30, 2022 02:06pm
Looking at the car picture I can easily say, He was all that was left
Reply Recommend 0
TK
Dec 30, 2022 02:12pm
The crash was so fiery that it turned a Mercedes SUV into a sedan?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 30, 2022 02:14pm
Hope you make a full recovery
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Dec 30, 2022 02:15pm
@Northern Tadka, With this Mercedes SUV he is keeping a low profile. He could easily be running a Bentley or a RR with the kind of money cricketers earn in India in just one season.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharan
Dec 30, 2022 02:23pm
@Northern Tadka, not low level,, when they are selected and highly paid by ipl they will efford,, don’t compare our players with you players…..before pointing at others think twice
Reply Recommend 0

