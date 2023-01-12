Police asked to probe ex-generals, financial adviser in German national case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Kohsar police to interrogate two former generals and a financial adviser in connection with the disappearance of a Pakistani-origin German national.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was hearing the petition of Zeeshan Khan seeking recovery of his uncle, Abdul Wahid Rehman, who has been missing since Nov 30, 2021 from the territorial jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) on Dec 1, 2021 under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) over the abduction of Rehman.

The court was told that whereabouts of the missing person could not be traced despite serious efforts. His counsel, advocate Raheel Khan Yousafzai, contended before the court that it was the duty of state agencies to recover him or if he was in the custody of any law enforcement agency, he may be produced before the court of competent jurisdiction.

During the course of hearing, the counsel told the court that since Mr Rehman was a German national, therefore Interpol was also investigating his disappearance and shared some details with the local police.

He informed the court that Interpol had conveyed to the local police that the last location on the missing person’s WhatsApp was Delhi Gate Lahore from where it was permanently turned off.

The court was told that the missing German national was a translator by profession and used to interview Iranian and Afghani people for his clients.

The counsel said Mr Rehman was also in touch with senior military officers and a few of them were among his close friends. Citing the initial investigation report of the police, advocate Yousafzai said the report revealed that Mr Rehman was making multi-million rupee investments with two former generals and a financial adviser.

According to him, the financial adviser was also in contact with the German spouse of Mr Rehman.

He informed the court that Mr Rehman was in touch with two retired generals before he was kidnapped. The court asked the police if they sought permission from military authorities to probe the former armymen.

Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghumman told the court that since the officers had retired, police were under no obligation to seek permission from the General Headquarters (GHQ) or any intelligence agencies to probe them.

Justice Kayani directed the police to include the former generals, the financial adviser and others in the investigation to trace whereabouts of the missing person.

Further hearing in this matter has been adjourned till March 1.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2023