DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 10, 2023

Shares gain 297 points on expected inflows after Geneva donors’ conference

Talqeen Zubairi Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 04:27pm
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. — Photo via PSX website

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recovered on Tuesday, with analysts attributing the bounce-back to the pledges of over $10 billion made at a donors’ conference hosted jointly by the government of Pakistan and the United Nations in Geneva yesterday as well as Saudi Arabia’s decision to study increasing investment in Pakistan.

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose 296.74 points, or 0.73 per cent, to close at 40,801.50 points. It reached an intraday high of 481.68 points, or 1.19pc, around 9:30am shortly after trading began.

Arif Habib Corporation’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks showed bullish activity after the pledges made at the fundraising conference in Geneva and a likely positive outcome of the ninth review of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $7bn programme.

“Speculations about the earnings season played a catalyst role in the bullish activity,” he added.

Three other analysts who spoke to Dawn.com also attributed the stock market’s rise to the donors’ conference.

Dalal Securities CEO Siddique Dalal termed both the conference and Saudi Arabia’s plans “good news”. He noted that the KSE-100 index recovered sharply in the morning but later erased some of the gains because of a dip in the prices of oil sector shares.

“I believe the country will get some breathing space, survive the next six months, and not default.” He added, however, that the market would remain range-bound in the long run unless the IMF’s ninth review was completed and the difference between the USD-PKR exchange rate in the interbank, open and grey markets was narrowed.

“It remains to be seen what immediate effect [the pledges] will have. However, this is very encouraging and there has been a symbolic impact [on the market] which is good,” said Aba Ali Habib’s Head of Research Salman Naqvi said.

The conference would improve investor confidence, which had been weakened recently, he added.

Meanwhile, First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad said profit-taking could be seen at the upper levels.

Last year’s disastrous floods had submerged more than a third of the country under water and caused losses estimated at $30bn.

During the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sought $8bn from Pakistan’s international partners over the next three years to rebuild the country.

Donors at the conference, which was attended by officials from over 40 countries as well as international financial institutions, committed to give Pakistan over $10bn.

The pledges come as the country faces a severe cash crunch, with foreign exchange reserves depleting to an eight-year low of $5.576bn during the week that ended on Dec 30, 2022. This amounts to three weeks of imports. Later, media reports said the reserves fell further to $4.5bn after loan repayments to two foreign banks.

This decline left no space for the government to pay back its foreign debts without borrowing more from friendly countries.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 10, 2023 01:01pm
Great move and good news.
Reply Recommend 0
BJWMelbourne
Jan 10, 2023 01:15pm
Dubai and London properties to gain.
Reply Recommend 0
peace
Jan 10, 2023 02:26pm
market is happy with donation ! beggars got money & very happy.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 10, 2023 02:46pm
Short term rise. The future for Pakistan is bleak
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...
Assurances to IMF
Updated 09 Jan, 2023

Assurances to IMF

It is unclear whether Islamabad has finally realised the gravity of the crisis it is in.
GB protests
09 Jan, 2023

GB protests

MASSIVE protests held across Gilgit-Baltistan over the past several days have united the region’s geographically...
Sordid claims
09 Jan, 2023

Sordid claims

WOMEN are cannon fodder in a chauvinistic society where a toxic political environment has erased the distinction...