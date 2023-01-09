DAWN.COM Logo

Naseem Shah takes five as Pakistan thump New Zealand in first ODI

AFP Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 11:05pm
<p>Pakistan’s Naseem Shah (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Henry Shipley (not pictured) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 9. — AFP</p>

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Shipley (not pictured) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 9. — AFP

Pakistan strolled to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first one-day international (ODI) on Monday after fast bowler Naseem Shah took five wickets in Karachi.

The 19-year-old grabbed 5-57 for his second five-wicket haul in just four ODI appearances as New Zealand, sent in to bat, managed 255-9 in their 50 overs at the National Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out), skipper Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (56) then helped Pakistan cruise to victory with 11 balls to spare.

The home team took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The remaining matches are on Wednesday and Friday, also in Karachi.

Azam and Zaman put on 78 runs for the second wicket after Imamul Haq (11) fell in the sixth over. Zaman hit seven boundaries in his 74-ball knock before he was bowled by Michael Bracewell, while Azam was stumped off Glenn Phillips after facing 82 deliveries.

Rizwan, who added 60 with Azam, put on another 64 with Haris Sohail who made a quick-fire 32. Off-spinner Bracewell was the best New Zealand bowler with 2-44.

Earlier, it was Shah’s fiery bowling that kept New Zealand in check.

The teenager dismissed opener Devon Conway in the first over of the match for nought to kickstart Pakistan.

Shah returned for a second spell to account for Phillips (37), Bracewell (43) and Henry Shipley (nought).

Shah, whose first ODI five-wicket haul was against the Netherlands in August, rounded off his night by dismissing Mitchell Santner for 21 in the final over.

Tom Latham (42) and Daryl Mitchell (36) stabilised the innings during a fourth-wicket stand of 56, while Phillips and Bracewell added 66 off 59 balls for the sixth — before Shah dismissed both in successive overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson scored 26 before he was beautifully bowled by debutant leg-spinner Usama Mir, who finished with 2-42.

Phillips hit a six and a four in his 53-ball knock, while Bracewell cracked four boundaries and a six. Opener Finn Allen smashed six boundaries in his 27-ball 29.

Comments (4)
500 characters
Samu
Jan 09, 2023 07:20pm
Pak should win this game.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 09, 2023 07:22pm
Well played green shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Jan 09, 2023 07:26pm
Well done Naseem Shah, keep up the great bowling, Congrats on 5-57 against New Zealand in Karachi. Let’s do it again in next ODI. Good luck.
Reply Recommend 0
Vks, St. Louis, MO
Jan 09, 2023 08:21pm
The whole cricketing world knows very well that on their day, green shirts will beat any team in the world including the most media hyped XI, also known as the "darling" of I.C.C. (Indian Cricket Council). Great show of unity, faith, dedication, devotion and discipline by the green shirts. Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0

