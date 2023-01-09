DAWN.COM Logo

Balochistan sends SOS as it runs out of wheat

Saleem Shahid Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 07:47am
QUETTA: The assistant commissioner raids a godown as part of action against wheat and flour hoarders. —Dawn

QUETTA: Despite an SOS sent by the Balochistan government a day earlier, no consignment of wheat reached the province on Sunday.

At a press conference on Saturday night, Food Minister Zamarak Khan Piralizai had said that the food department had run out of its wheat stock and called for help from other provinces and the Centre.

“We are facing a very serious crisis and need 600,000 bags of wheat on an emergency basis,” he said as he sent an SOS to the federal and provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh.

The minister, who was addressing the media after his return from Islamabad, was accompanied by Flour Mills Association president Badaruddin Kakar.

Balochistan Food Minister Zamarak Khan Piralizai addresses a press conference on Saturday. — screengrab

He said Balochistan needed immediate wheat supply to deal with the worsening situation.

The federal, Sindh and Punjab governments are responsible for this crisis, the minister said, adding that despite the promise to provide 600,000 bags of wheat by Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, not a single bag was sent to the province.

“Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh have refused to provide wheat to Balochistan,” he claimed.

When the private sector tried to purchase wheat from other provinces, security forces did not allow the consignment to enter Balochistan from Punjab and Sindh due to the ban on inter-provincial transportation of wheat.

He said Balochistan’s annual wheat consumption is 10.52 million bags, and it needed 1.2m bags every month.

“Only Quetta city requires 250,000 bags of wheat every month,” Mr Piralizai said.

He appealed to the prime minister and chief ministers of Punjab and Sindh to not leave the people of Balochistan alone in this hour of distress and immediately supply wheat to feed the people.

Mr Piralizai said the Balochistan government has no money to provide subsidies on flour and urged the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) to supply 200,000 bags of wheat at reduced rates.

He said teams have been formed to conduct raids against wheat and flour hoarders across the province and vowed that the government will not allow anyone to exploit the situation.

“The federal government has given 400,000 flour bags to utility stores but no share was given to Balochistan,” Mr Piralizai regretted.

He said Passco had promised to provide 400,000 wheat bags which included 200,000 bags of local wheat and 200,000 bags of imported wheat. However, he said the province needed local wheat as it doesn’t have the money to pay the cost of imported wheat which was many times more than the price of local wheat.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2023

DEMAGOGUE
Jan 09, 2023 08:08am
Price comparison please see price of flour (atta) today is Rs 160 per kg. While in India the price is Rs 36 per kg. Keeping exchange rate in consideration Indian Rs 36 = Pak Rs 72. Then why Rs 160. Another interesting factor factually Indian Punjab wheat fed all Indian population that is +1 bn. While Pak Punjab equally claim it’s wheat production output, and Pak population is 22 crores. The people of Pak seems difficult to understand why prices in Pakistan so exorbitant.
Reply Recommend 0
Baloch
Jan 09, 2023 08:09am
This was ZA Bhutto's vision we will build nuclear weapons even if we have to eat grass. Now the time for grass has come.
Reply Recommend 0
Max
Jan 09, 2023 08:12am
Wait a few months, PM is in Geneva.
Reply Recommend 0
Jimmy
Jan 09, 2023 08:17am
No wheat, no fish. Time to.eat grass as promised by earlier generations.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Jan 09, 2023 08:20am
Tell Shahzain Bugti to sell his silver Porsche and buy some wheat for his people
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Jan 09, 2023 08:39am
Shameful situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Jason
Jan 09, 2023 08:39am
Conditions of creation of bangladesh is happening here. Treat every citizen equally or they will leave.
Reply Recommend 0

