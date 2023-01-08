DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2023

Operation against wheat hoarders in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 06:58am

QUETTA: Amid acute wheat shortage leading to a steep rise in flour prices, authorities on Saturday launched a crackdown against hoarders across the province.

Official sources said a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Attaul Momin conducted raids in the Sabzal Road area on the outskirts of Quetta and recovered thousands of flour bags. The raiding party sealed many godowns and arrested 11 people for hoarding, Quetta Deputy Commissioner Shahak Baloch said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has also directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to crack down against hoarders and profiteers.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Buzdar’s curse
Updated 08 Jan, 2023

Buzdar’s curse

It appears that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is not done running circles around the PTI.
LG polls, finally
08 Jan, 2023

LG polls, finally

IF all goes according to plan, and no more spanners are thrown in the works, the second phase of Sindh’s...
A narrow save
08 Jan, 2023

A narrow save

FOR 21 deliveries, the whole of Pakistan held its breath. After the opening match in the two-match Test series had...
Many questions
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Many questions

It is difficult to determine who to believe, as there are ample holes in both narratives as well as the JIT’s report.
Tackling terrorism
07 Jan, 2023

Tackling terrorism

AS the government reaffirms its resolve to strike hard at the banned TTP, all key arms of the state must be on the...
Hindutva’s culture wars
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Hindutva’s culture wars

WHILE attempting to throttle and isolate India’s Muslims politically and economically, the Sangh Parivar is also...