Operation against wheat hoarders in Balochistan

QUETTA: Amid acute wheat shortage leading to a steep rise in flour prices, authorities on Saturday launched a crackdown against hoarders across the province.

Official sources said a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Attaul Momin conducted raids in the Sabzal Road area on the outskirts of Quetta and recovered thousands of flour bags. The raiding party sealed many godowns and arrested 11 people for hoarding, Quetta Deputy Commissioner Shahak Baloch said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has also directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to crack down against hoarders and profiteers.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2023