Eight more people in Rahim Yar Khan show mysterious disease symptoms

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Eight more residents of Basti Behram Leghari were shifted to the Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) on Friday with the symptoms of the unidentified disease that had earlier claimed lives of more than 10 persons, mostly children.

The symptoms were detected among these persons when a committee formed and led by Health Services Director General Dr Sohail Arshad Rana in Lahore visited the village and screen the residents.

The committee comprising Additional Director Dr Imran Bashir, RYK District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Khan, Additional Director (MIS) Dr Mohsin Watoo, WHO Bahawalpur Division EPI Officer Mufakir Mian, during its visit to the village, interviewed the members of the affected families and examined the rooms and other items used by them to probe into the deaths of more than 10 locals within a fortnight.

The committee members also collected the specimens from food, cattle and fodder with the help of officials of livestock department and the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

It will furnish a fact-finding report to the Health Services DG within three days.

As per local sources, WHO member Dr Mufakir Mian had contradicted the view that meningoencephalitis caused the death of 12 residents of the village.

As per Wikipedia, meningoencephalitis is a medical condition that simultaneously resembles both meningitis, which is an infection or inflammation of the meninges, and encephalitis, which is an infection or inflammation of the brain.

Dr Mufakir told the committee members that after discussing the symptoms with the other residents of the village, a report would be finalised in 74 hours to identify the disease.

Meanwhile, the DHA officials have established a medical camp at Basti Behram that will be functional round the clock on the directions of health department high-ups.

DHA CEO Dr Hassan did not attend the phone calls by this correspondent for confirmation of more suspected patients of the disease.

