DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 30, 2024

Inflation to hover at 18.5pc-19.5pc in April: finance ministry

Reuters Published April 30, 2024 Updated April 30, 2024 08:16pm

The finance ministry said on Tuesday that inflation is expected to hover between 18.5 to 19.5 per cent in April and ease in May to 17.5-18.5pc, aiming for a target range of 5-7pc by September next year.

Gross domestic product growth for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending in June is estimated at 1pc and expected to improve in the second half of the fiscal year, it said in its monthly report.

The consumer price index for March was up 20.7pc from the same month last year, the lowest reading in nearly two years and below the finance ministry’s projections for the month.

The State Bank of Pakistan kept its key interest rate unchanged at 22 per cent for the seventh straight policy meeting on a day ago, hours before the International Monetary Fund executive board approved $1.1 billion in funding under a $3bn stand-by arrangment signed last year.

The Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement that it was “prudent” to continue with its monetary policy stance at this stage to bring inflation down to the target range.

It expects inflation to remain on a downward trajectory, but said that recent oil price volatility posed a risk. Consumers’ inflation expectations also edged up in April.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Enter the deputy PM

Enter the deputy PM

Arifa Noor
Clearly, something has changed since for this step to have been taken and there are shifts in the balance of power within.

Editorial

All this talk
Updated 30 Apr, 2024

All this talk

The other parties are equally legitimate stakeholders in the country’s political future, and it must give them due consideration.
Monetary policy
30 Apr, 2024

Monetary policy

ALIGNING its decision with the trend in developed economies, the State Bank has acted wisely by holding its key...
Meaningless appointment
30 Apr, 2024

Meaningless appointment

THE PML-N’s policy of ‘family first’ has once again triggered criticism. The party’s latest move in this...
Weathering the storm
Updated 29 Apr, 2024

Weathering the storm

Let 2024 be the year when we all proactively ensure that our communities are safeguarded and that the future is secure against the inevitable next storm.
Afghan repatriation
29 Apr, 2024

Afghan repatriation

COMPARED to the roughshod manner in which the caretaker set-up dealt with the issue, the elected government seems a...
Trying harder
29 Apr, 2024

Trying harder

IT is a relief that Pakistan managed to salvage some pride. Pakistan had taken the lead, then fell behind before...