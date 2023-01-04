12 people of Rahim Yar Khan’s Laghari clan die of ‘mysterious disease’

Twelve people of the Laghari clan have died of a “mysterious disease”, which doctors say could be a brain inflammation based on preliminary investigations, in a village near Rahim Yar Khan, it emerged on Tuesday.

The deaths took place in the Basti Laghari locality of Tajpur Pirwala, located some 50 kilometres from Rahim Yar Khan.

Chief executive officer of the District Health Authority, Dr Hassan Khan, confirmed the deaths to Dawn.com, saying that an initial investigation report was being prepared by the authorities and would be released today.

Meanwhile, Kamal Khan Laghari — a local and relative of the victims — told Dawn.com that the “unknown disease” was first reported from some Laghari clans 14 days ago.

“Nine-year-old Salma Bibi and 10-year-old Umaira fell ill with a low fever. However, later that day the fever increased, coupled with severe pain and sweats.”

Khan said the patients were immediately moved to a nearby health facility where they passed away after two days.

He added that in the subsequent days, 10 more people from the same tribe were moved to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) and Alkhalid Hospital with the same symptoms.

One of the admitted people, identified as seven-year-old Muhammad Asif lost his life on Monday night.

SZMCH Principal Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Laghari told Dawn.com that he had formed a committee comprising a physician, a paediatrician and a community medicine expert to probe the matter and submit a report within seven days.

“Initial investigations suggest the victims have acute viral meningoencephalitis, but something concrete can only be said after the probe,” he added. Meningoencephalitis is an inflammation of the brain.