DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2023

12 people of Rahim Yar Khan’s Laghari clan die of ‘mysterious disease’

Irfanul Haq Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 04:51pm

Twelve people of the Laghari clan have died of a “mysterious disease”, which doctors say could be a brain inflammation based on preliminary investigations, in a village near Rahim Yar Khan, it emerged on Tuesday.

The deaths took place in the Basti Laghari locality of Tajpur Pirwala, located some 50 kilometres from Rahim Yar Khan.

Chief executive officer of the District Health Authority, Dr Hassan Khan, confirmed the deaths to Dawn.com, saying that an initial investigation report was being prepared by the authorities and would be released today.

Meanwhile, Kamal Khan Laghari — a local and relative of the victims — told Dawn.com that the “unknown disease” was first reported from some Laghari clans 14 days ago.

“Nine-year-old Salma Bibi and 10-year-old Umaira fell ill with a low fever. However, later that day the fever increased, coupled with severe pain and sweats.”

Khan said the patients were immediately moved to a nearby health facility where they passed away after two days.

He added that in the subsequent days, 10 more people from the same tribe were moved to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) and Alkhalid Hospital with the same symptoms.

One of the admitted people, identified as seven-year-old Muhammad Asif lost his life on Monday night.

‘Meningoencephalitis’

SZMCH Principal Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Laghari told Dawn.com that he had formed a committee comprising a physician, a paediatrician and a community medicine expert to probe the matter and submit a report within seven days.

“Initial investigations suggest the victims have acute viral meningoencephalitis, but something concrete can only be said after the probe,” he added. Meningoencephalitis is an inflammation of the brain.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...
CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...