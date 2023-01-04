DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2023

US says Pakistan ‘has right to defend itself from terrorism’

Dawn.com Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 11:12am
<p>In this file photo, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC, US on August 18, 2021. — Reuters</p>

In this file photo, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC, US on August 18, 2021. — Reuters

The United States has thrown its weight behind the counter-terrorism decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) in its recent meeting, saying “Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism”.

The statement from US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price comes two days after the NSC — the highest civil-military forum for decisions on matters pertaining to national security — expressed firm resolve to crush terrorist groups operating against Pakistan.

In the NSC meeting that spanned for two days from Dec 31 to Jan 1, the forum had categorically asked Afghanistan’s rulers — without directly naming them — to deny safe haven to Pakistani terrorist groups on its soil and end their patronage, while reiterating its intent to crush terrorist groups operating inside the country with full force.

The uncharacteristically strong-worded statement issued at the end of the NSC meeting said: “Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory.”

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the US State Department spokesperson said the US was aware of the NSC’s recent statement.

“The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism,” Price said in response to a question.

He said that the [Afghan] Taliban must uphold the very commitment they had made that their soil would never be used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks.

“These are among the very commitments that the Taliban have been unable or unwilling to fulfil to date,” he added.

The meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by key ministers, services chiefs, and top intelligence officials, also endorsed the government’s road map for the restoration of economic stability in the country.

The NSC meeting was called to deliberate on the surge in terrorist attacks and the deepening economic crisis.

Most of the attacks have been carried out by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The increase in border incidents involving Taliban forces was also discussed at the forum.

The committee agreed on a number of steps to deal with the worsening security situation, which has also drawn the attention of a number of important capitals prompting them to issue advisories for their nationals residing here.

The most important of all these actions was to send an unequivocal message to neighbouring Afghanistan to end all its support to TTP.

“No country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people,” the NSC statement read.

The warning was sent out in the midst of an escalating war of words between the two countries over TTP and the border dispute.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
John
Jan 04, 2023 11:09am
Of course they will support
Reply Recommend 0
Ghanty
Jan 04, 2023 11:16am
Do they have the will?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Jan 04, 2023 11:21am
And US must also ensure that its' strategic ally' India led by saffron talibans stops from funding and abetting terrrorists in South Asia.
Reply Recommend 0
Alex
Jan 04, 2023 11:21am
Remind me the stry of would and lambs
Reply Recommend 0
iqbal
Jan 04, 2023 11:22am
US is happy to see Pakistanis fighting Afghans. They will cheer loudly when we invade Afghanistan in order to crack down on terrorist sanctuaries there.
Reply Recommend 0
Asf
Jan 04, 2023 11:24am
Now stoking Pakistan into doing what they could not. Unfinished business and their puppets at the helm of affairs in Pakistan. Sad situation
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 04, 2023 11:25am
Defend against terrorism that itself created?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Jan 04, 2023 11:27am
We know very well what is your agenda behind this offer
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...
CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...