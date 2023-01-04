DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2023

Pindi, Islamabad police to coordinate in fight against terrorism

Mohammad Asghar Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 07:01am

RAWALPINDI: The twin cities police have agreed to institutionalise co-ordination between the two departments through regular meetings and decided to adopt a joint plan of action in the fight against terrorism and criminal elements.

It has been decided to set up joint checkpoints, conduct joint operations based on intelligence, and take combined action against terrorists and criminal groups.

The decisions were taken at a special meeting held between the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Nasir Mehmood Sati here in the RPO office on Tuesday.

Counter Terrorism Department’s Regional Officer Attaur Rehman, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari were also present in the meeting.

The Islamabad police chief said in a statement that joint meetings of police forces will continue on a monthly basis as all the forces of the country are united to end terrorism.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Nasir Mehmood Sati said that mutual cooperation and exchange of information will be ensured for the safety of people’s life and property. The twin cities police have been using all possible resources against anti-social elements to maintain peace, said the RPO.

A similar effort to institutionalise co-operation between the twin cities police through regular meetings to address “trust deficit” in handling the law and order issues had been made in May 2021 by the then IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameelur Rehman and RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar.

They had made a pledge to be on the same page to combat criminals and decided to conduct joint operations and also pointed out that there were no check posts from Sihala to Tarnol.

Previously, it has also been decided to hold monthly meetings between the twin cities police’s SPs and DSPs, followed by a meeting with the DIG and CPO after two months and finally a top-level meeting with the IGP.

Published in Dawn, january 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pink&Niazi Jewellery Co
Jan 04, 2023 10:43am
You mean they weren’t till now?????
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...
CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...