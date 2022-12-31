Police in a fix over provision of security during local govt elections in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration and police found themselves in a fix after a divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered holding of local government (LG) elections in the capital on Saturday (today).

Talking to Dawn, police and administration officers said the direction came when only half a day was left and all personnel had already been deputed on security duty of two major events scheduled to be held on December 31 — a written test for recruitment in the police and New Year’s eve.

Despite the court order, no intimation was issued to the officers of the capital administration and police till 8:15pm, the officers said.

All relevant staff and police officials have been called on duty and their leaves cancelled with immediate effect, the officers added.

Earlier, 1,050 vehicles had been arranged for transportation of polling staff and election material, but as the elections were postponed the vehicles were sent back.

Arranging such a large number of vehicles in a short notice is impossible, the officers said, adding that there were over 3,000 polling stations for over one million voters — 50 of the polling stations were very sensitive and 500 sensitive.

At least, 9,000 personnel are required for deployment at the polling stations if a team of police comprising three officials is deputed at each polling station.

However, about 4,500 police personnel along with paramilitary troops were already deputed on security duty at different points of the capital.

Sources in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), when contacted, said no direction had been received regarding the elections on Saturday.

Majority of the staffers under the FDE have left for their hometowns as there was winter vacation.

It is impossible to call them back at such a short notice, they added.

The recruitment test is scheduled to be held at the Sports Complex in which 25,000 candidates were expected to appear from across the country.

The officers said 2,000 personnel were deployed there on security duty. Besides, Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Dokri Chowk will be closed to the public during the recruitment test from 8am.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation and the threat alerts, 3,000 personnel of police and Rangers were deployed at different sensitive points of the capital for New Year’s eve.

Meanwhile, as part of security arrangements, the capital administration has imposed a ban on pillion riding in the city from 6pm on December 31 to 2am on January 1.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2022