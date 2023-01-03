DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2023

Afghanistan urges Islamabad to avoid issuing ‘baseless, provocative’ statements

Tahir Khan Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 10:29pm

Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday that his government desired “good relations” with Pakistan and all neighbouring countries, but urged Islamabad to refrain from issuing “provocative and baseless” statements.

The statement comes after the Nat­ional Security Committee (NSC) on Monday categorically asked Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, without directly naming them, to deny safe haven to Pakistani terrorist groups on its soil and end their patronage, while reiterating its intent to crush terrorist groups operating inside the country with full force.

The uncharacteristically strong-worded statement issued at the end of the NSC meeting, which spanned two days, said: “Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of the (sic) Pakistan’s territory.”

At the same time, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Afghanistan’s soil continued to be used against Pakistan, despite the commitment made by the Taliban in the Doha agreement.

“It is the obligation of the Afghan interim government to stop terrorists from creating chaos,” Asif had said. The minister had also rejected the Afghan defence ministry’s statement claiming that banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) did not exist in Afghanistan.

Further, in a TV interview over the weekend, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that Pakistan may target TTP militants in Afghanistan if authorities in Kabul did not take any action against them.

In a statement released today, Mujahid said that Pakistani officials had issued statements in recent days that were “highly regrettable”.

“The Islamic Emirate is trying its best to ensure that Afghanistan’s territory is not used against Pakistan or any other country,” he said, adding that Kabul was serious about achieving this objective.

The Taliban spokesperson added that the Pakistani side was also responsible for taking steps to control the situation and to avoid issuing “baseless and provocative” statements.

“The Islamic Emirate attaches importance to peace and stability in Afghanistan. Similarly, we want peace and stability in the whole region and will continue efforts for this objective,” the Taliban spokesman said.

Separately, Mujahid told BBC Pashto on Tuesday that TTP leaders were residing in Pakistan, not Afghanistan. “We do not give shelter to TTP leaders but they come to Kabul for negotiating with Pakistani delegations. They would come from Pakistan for the talks,” Mujahid claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks across the country, believed to have been planned and directed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders based in Afghanistan.

The TTP, which has ideological linkages with the Afghan Taliban, executed around more than 100 attacks last year, most of which happened after August when the group’s peace talks with the Pakistan government began to falter. The ceasefire was formally ended on Nov 28, 2022 by the TTP.

The law and order situation in the country has worsened over the past few months, with terrorist groups like TTP, the militant Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

The incident at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police’s Counter-Terrorism Department interrogation centre in Bannu and the suicide bombing attempt in Islamabad not only set off alarm bells in the power corridors but also left several countries worried about the security of their nationals.

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Toshakhana
Jan 03, 2023 10:31pm
Shackles coming
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Jan 03, 2023 10:36pm
Then stop allowing TTP terrorists to use your land. Making big statements that no one believes is not enough. Pakistan should hit inside Afghanistan if any more TTP attacks inside our country and should go to the UN to declare TTA a terror state & put it under sanctions.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Jan 03, 2023 10:38pm
Look who is talking.......
Reply Recommend 0
Citezen
Jan 03, 2023 10:39pm
To counter terrorism, and ensure that enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan do not exploit peace seeking negotiations between Muslim brotherly neighboring countries, leaders in Islamabad and Kabul must vigilantly cooperate with each other.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Jan 03, 2023 10:41pm
Taliban haven't honored any of their Doha agreements. The Taliban are bad guys - it's time to acknowledge the obvious.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jan 03, 2023 10:44pm
Who with a sane mind can trust Taliban?
Reply Recommend 0
Gurpreet Singh
Jan 03, 2023 10:48pm
Who created the Taliban and why?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 03, 2023 10:51pm
Apart from killing TTP and TTA and other terrorists groups, Pakistani security forces will try to apprehend terrorists alive and record their statements through video recording and their statements will be broadcast in Afgani, English and Urdu languages. The terrorists will narrate their individual story from beginning until the end which will be proof if they attacked from Afghan's soil or from Pakistan's soil. Afghan govt should wait until TTP, TTA and IS terrorists are apprehended alive.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Jan 03, 2023 10:53pm
Need to give befitting reply to Taliban and cross border terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jan 03, 2023 10:56pm
More lies, just like their promise to allow women in education.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jan 03, 2023 11:01pm
Seal the border and let these animals suffer
Reply Recommend 0
Samir
Jan 03, 2023 11:06pm
Keeping snakes in backyards is dangerous!
Reply Recommend 0
Reddy
Jan 03, 2023 11:07pm
And these are Islamic brothers that Pakistani government keeps referring to ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay
Jan 03, 2023 11:31pm
Taliban is 100%right.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...
Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.