DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2023

Hussain Haqqani mulls options to sue Imran for defamation

Anwar Iqbal Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 08:56am
<p>This combination of photos shows Pakistan’s ex-envoy to the US, Hussain Haqqani, (L) and former prime minister Imran Khan. — Dawn/APP file</p>

This combination of photos shows Pakistan’s ex-envoy to the US, Hussain Haqqani, (L) and former prime minister Imran Khan. — Dawn/APP file

WASHINGTON: Pakis­tan’s former ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani said on Monday that he has asked his lawyers to examine if Imran Khan’s conspiracy theories about him fell under defamation laws.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore on Sunday, the former prime minister claimed that the then army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa hired Mr Haqqani in July 2021 for lobbying in Washington, and the ex-envoy launched a “defamation” campaign against him and promoted Mr Bajwa in the US capital.

Mr Khan also claimed that Mr Bajwa’s alleged “set-up” was still active in the establishment purportedly to stop the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from coming back to power.

Documents posted online last month showed that a former CIA station manager in Islamabad, Robert Grenier, was hired in July 2021 to lobby for the PTI government in Washington who then engaged Mr Haqqani to do some research work for him.

Later, PTI officials in the US said that both men — Mr Grenier and Mr Haqqani — were working for a senior figure in the Pakistani military establishment, and that instead of working for the party, they tried to bring down its government.

Mr Haqqani immediately rejected these allegations as incorrect and on Monday, he issued another statement in Washington, saying: “I just did some research work for Mr Grenier on Pakistan’s politics and economy. That is not lobbying, and the relevant US law is clear that it is not lobbying.”

Mr Haqqani said that Mr Khan’s claims and the Twitter thread by someone that started this whole thing were “a conspiracy theory, not evidence of me working with either PTI’s lobbyist or the Pakistan army”.

He said that like all populists, “Khan sahib thrives on conspiracy theories. I wish he understood that I have no interest in either promoting him or dragging him down”.

He said he had already written how he believed “Pakistan should be reimagined” and “elite political maneuvers are not part” of his assessment.

“I have asked my lawyers to examine if Mr Khan’s conspiracy theories about me fall under defamation laws in the various countries where his statements are published.”

Mr Haqqani advised the former prime minister that “it would be better for him to stop spouting these conspiracy theories instead of facing legal consequences”.

Published in Dawn, january 3th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...
Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.