DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2023

IHC to hear govt, ECP’s intra-court appeals against LG polls verdicts on Jan 9

Umer Burney Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 05:39pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday approved for hearing the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) intra-court appeals against the court’s verdict of holding local government (LG) elections in the capital.

On Friday, the IHC had directed the ECP to hold local government elections in the capital city the next day and set aside the commission’s notification on the postponement of the polls. However, the elections were not held on Saturday, and instead, the federal government had announced that it would file an appeal against the IHC’s decision.

Sources in the ECP had told Dawn that it was impossible to move thousands of staff, assign them duties and transport ballot papers in one day.

A two-member IHC bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the intra-court appeals today.

Approving the appeals for hearing, the IHC issued notices to the respondents, including PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) leader Mian Aslam, summoning them on Jan 9 — delaying the LG polls in the capital until then at least.

The court also dismissed the ECP’s plea to suspend the IHC single bench’s verdict.

The hearing

Advocate Mian Abdul Rauf was present as the ECP’s counsel while the ECP secretary and law director general (DG) were also in attendance.

At the outset of the hearing, the IHC CJ asked, “Where is the federation? Remind the federation as well.”

When the ECP law DG came on the rostrum, Justice Farooq said that he wanted to hear their lawyer’s argument first.

At this point during the hearing, the federal government’s legal team — consisting of Additional Attorney General (AG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal, Deputy AG Arshad Mehmood Kiyani and Islamabad AG Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon — also appeared in the court.

Beginning his arguments, ECP advocate Rauf said: “A bill was passed by the parliament,” referring to the bill proposing to increase the number of Union Councils (UCs) in the capital from 101 to 125, which was returned unsigned by the president on Sunday.

To this, Justice Farooq replied, “This bill has not even been declared an act yet.”. The IHC CJ asked if the bill had been passed before the ECP decided to hold elections.

The CJ further said: “The question is that elections could not be delayed because of a single bill,” adding that the bill had not been turned into law yet.

Rauf responded that the bill had been passed by both houses, referring to the National Assembly and the Senate.

He mentioned that there were “possibilities [of the question] that under which law would the mayor and the deputy mayor be elected”.

Meanwhile, the additional AG said, “The notification issued on December 19 has not been challenged, not even in this petition.”

Maintaining otherwise, Justice Farooq responded that the said notification had been challenged. The IHC CJ pointed out that none of the parties was addressing the actual constitutional matters raised in the matter.

“You both [parties] are disadvantaging yourselves [as you] did not bring a single thing in front of the court.”

Justice Farooq said the hearing could be held some other day after the parties prepared their arguments.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Light at the end of the tunnel
Jan 02, 2023 05:41pm
Buying time....that's what this is...
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 02, 2023 05:53pm
The PDM cabal wanted delay. Given. Justice??
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Jan 02, 2023 05:54pm
Let there be LG Elections in Islamabad. No tantrums no further delay. Same applies to Karachi LG Elections.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.
Our many delusions
Updated 01 Jan, 2023

Our many delusions

The current crop cannot remain drunk on power and refuse to see any future that does not align with their individual interests.
Rethinking the economy
01 Jan, 2023

Rethinking the economy

THE year 2022 is now firmly behind us — if only our economic troubles were too. The crises that gripped the ...
On abdication
Updated 31 Dec, 2022

On abdication

If our parties are unable to take difficult decisions, perhaps they should reconsider their claims to national leadership.