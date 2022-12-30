IHC directs ECP to hold Islamabad LG polls tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday to hold local government elections in the capital city on December 31 (tomorrow) and set aside its notification on the postponement of the polls.

The verdict was pronounced by IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, who was hearing identical petitions filed by the PTI and the Jamaat-i-Islami against the ECP’s decision — announced earlier this week.

In a short order issued today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the court set aside ECP’s order dated Dec 27.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan is directed to hold the local government elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory as per the schedule already announced i.e. on 31.12.2022,” it said.

The court also ordered directed the federal government to provide complete assistance to the electoral body for conducting the local bodies’ elections as mandated by the Constitution.

On Tuesday, the ECP had postponed the polls “for the time being” at the last minute, frustrating thousands of contestants and their supporters.

“Keeping in view the legal provisions and the judgement of the Honourable High Court, Islamabad dated Dec 27, 2022, regarding the subject matter. Local Government Elections in ICT scheduled to be held on Dec 31, 2022, is hereby postponed for the time being,” the short order by the ECP had said.

The electoral body’s order had come after the Senate, on Dec 23, passed a bill increasing the number of UCs in Islamabad amid strong protest from the opposition. The increase in the UCs required new delimitations — a process that could take several months to complete.

Today’s hearing

At the outset of the hearing today, ECP submitted its response on the petitions filed by PTI and JI.

It said that the election commission and the Ministry of Law were “on the same page” regarding holding polls after four months, while the Ministry of Interior had sought time to hold consultations over the matter.

For his part, PTI lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam argued that the ECP was trying to “put its burden” on the court.

“The court never asked you to postpone the polls,” he said, adding that the elections commission took the support of a proposed legislation. “Without the signatures of the president, we can’t call it a law.”

At that, Justice Tahir inquired if an election schedule was ever challenged in court. “If no, then that means we still have an election schedule in front of us.”

Here, the director-general of ECP replied that the schedule had been postponed.

At one point during the hearing, the court asked: “If we accept the writ petitions, will the election commission be able to hold polls?”

Aslam responded that the ECP had itself said that preparations for the elections were completed and only the distribution of electoral material was remaining. “It can hold polls in a week.”

More to follow