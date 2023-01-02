DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2023

US to keep close ties with India, Pakistan

Anwar Iqbal Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 09:28am

WASHINGTON: The US budget for 2023 has two small but significant provisions for Pakistan, including $15 million for improving security along the Afghan border and an unspecified amount of funds to promote gender equality in the country.

The first pledge underlines Washington’s desire to help Islamabad curb terrorist attacks from Afghanistan that have become a major threat for Pakistan.

The second, an unspecified amount from a $200m fund set aside to promote gender equality, indicates the possibility of further US engagement in social developments.

As 2022 ends, one thing is obvious: neither the United States nor Pakistan are seeking the revival of an all-embracing relationship that existed during the Cold War, the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan and in the war against terror. Instead, both are looking for a stable relationship based on “shared concerns” and interests, as the US State Department said at a recent news briefing.

“The government of Pakistan is a partner when it comes to these shared concerns, including the challenge of terrorist groups inside Afghanistan… terrorist groups along the Afghan-Pakistan border… we stand ready to assist, whether with this unfolding situation or other situations,” the department’s spokesperson Ned Price had said.

During a visit to the US Congress earlier this month, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told Dawn that senior US lawmakers had also expressed their desire to “help Pakistan enhance border security to prevent cross-border attacks from Afghanistan”.

This underlines a growing consensus between the US and Pakistan on discouraging terrorism, but there are areas where their interests do not align, particularly on India and China.

At several briefings during 2022, US officials hailed India as a “global partner” while acknowledging that Pakistan too was a key partner in a sensitive region.

In doing so, US officials made it clear that this was “not a zero sum” game, which would have required Washington to have a relationship with either India or Pakistan. Instead, they insisted that Washington would like to continue its ties with both.

The Americans, however, also realise the limitations of their influence on India, stating that they cannot use this influence to persuade New Delhi to do something it does not want to do. They made it obvious that they cannot force Delhi to change its position on India-held Kashmir.

Another major issue on which the US and Pakistan disagree with each other is that of China.

In 2022, the Biden administration issued its national security strategy, which identified China as the “biggest geopolitical challenge” for the US and sought global support for reversing China’s growing influence.

In his introductory note for the US National Defence Strategy 2022, Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin said that Washington was seeking a major defence partnership with India to enhance its ability to deter China’s “aggression” and ensure free and open access to the Indian Ocean region.

But other US officials acknowledged Pakistan’s strong ties with China, adding that they do not expect Islamabad to abandon Beijing for improving its ties with Washington. So, they said, the US was comfortable with Pakistan having ties with both Beijing and Washington.

Published in Dawn, january 2th, 2023

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed Hasni
Jan 02, 2023 09:38am
Forget about Close ties just tie a Dollar bill around your neck to get Pakistan establishment to play with you.
Reply Recommend 0
Infact
Jan 02, 2023 09:44am
For USA - India a necessity to move forward and Pakistan a necessity to make sure nothing pulls it backward
Reply Recommend 0
Jwala
Jan 02, 2023 09:46am
If what US said and what US meant was the same, the world would have been a better place. Wo thought Afg Pak has no value to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Jan 02, 2023 09:48am
So Pakistan's importance to US is limited to Afghanistan and terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0
Haresh
Jan 02, 2023 09:49am
India will keep close ties with USA and Russia
Reply Recommend 0
Haresh
Jan 02, 2023 09:50am
45 Billions to Ukraine and for Pakistan 15 million in the budget ,
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 02, 2023 09:55am
US prefers India more
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.
Our many delusions
Updated 01 Jan, 2023

Our many delusions

The current crop cannot remain drunk on power and refuse to see any future that does not align with their individual interests.
Rethinking the economy
01 Jan, 2023

Rethinking the economy

THE year 2022 is now firmly behind us — if only our economic troubles were too. The crises that gripped the ...
On abdication
Updated 31 Dec, 2022

On abdication

If our parties are unable to take difficult decisions, perhaps they should reconsider their claims to national leadership.