US cannot walk away from Pakistan: report

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 09:50am

WASHINGTON: The United States and Pakistan need to rebuild a modest but pragmatic relationship, based on mutual respect for each other’s interests, and not on exaggerated expectations, says a report released on Tuesday.

The report, prepared by a dozen American scholars of South Asian affairs associated with the Pakistan Study Group (PSG), Washington, has been released a day before Pakistan’s Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is expected to meet US scholars and think-tank experts at the Pakistan Embassy.

The paper warns American policy makers that they cannot afford to walk away from a country that involves three key regions — South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East — and has borders with China and Iran and is close to Russia.

The authors include a former US secretary of state for South Asia, two former US ambassadors to Pakistan, a former Pakistani ambassador to the US and other senior diplomats who have worked in Pakistan, and American scholars specialising in South Asia.

According to this paper, a modest, pragmatic relationship between the US and Pakistan would involve understanding that Pakistan and the US will “continue to see Afghanistan through different lens but can cooperate in maintaining peace in that country and alleviating its people’s suffering”.

It also reminds American policymakers that “attitudes toward India at both the elite and popular levels in Pakistan will, at best, change slowly”.

The report also notes that “public opinion in both the US and Pakistan acts as constraints on bilateral relations”.

The United States, however, can still induce Pakistan to change its overall strategic calculus, which is based on Pakistan’s understanding of its security environment, it added.

The paper acknowledges that the United States and Pakistan have divergent views on China and recommends “a more nuanced US policy on Pakistan”.

The authors argue that the US engagement with Pakistan would benefit if it were based on a realistic appraisal of Pakistan’s policies, aspirations, and worldview.

“There is a need to acknowledge that inducements or threats will not result in securing change in Pakistan’s strategic direction,” the authors warn.

They remind Washington that “it is not in American national security interests to isolate Pakistan or irreparably breach the relationship.

But a normalisation of Pakistan’s cooperation with the US remains in the US national interest”.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2022

Comments (29)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Alpha
Oct 05, 2022 09:56am
Better sense is prevailing now.
Reply Recommend 0
Annes
Oct 05, 2022 09:57am
In short money please
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 05, 2022 10:02am
Dellusion served on paper. A country indebted to neck, backward, regressive, fanatic and intolerant with economy smaller than Singapore 's can be addressed respectfully as insignificant. It served as logistics base for USA till they were in Afghanistan, now even that purpose is gone.
Reply Recommend 0
Nur
Oct 05, 2022 10:03am
Pakistan can earn money by lending USA it's air bases. Win win for both.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 05, 2022 10:04am
Major takeaway for Pakistan: This report doesn't say a word about "Kashmir".
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Oct 05, 2022 10:13am
Actually, it can. And already has.
Reply Recommend 0
xbm
Oct 05, 2022 10:33am
It may not be a big loss if the USA has limited relationship or none with Pakistan. Pakistan cannot contribute any thing that the USA needs. India is sufficient. Location is not the main criteria, Integrity is.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 05, 2022 10:46am
It has already walked away. Has Biden called yet?
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 05, 2022 10:47am
Pakistani always hated the Americans, but love their free dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 05, 2022 10:59am
The govt and people of Pakistan both want that peace should prevail in Afghanistan as it has become isolated in world since Taliban came into power. Pakistan would be needing US assistance to curb the tendency of cross border terrorism from Afghanistan and therefore govt of Pakistan should work out a strategic plan how to confront with cross border terrorism from Afghanistan It should be a joint effort between Pakistan and US to normalise lives of Afghani people according to their aspirations.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Oct 05, 2022 11:00am
USA should avoid hegemony attitudes towards China and Pakistan. China's strength has contributed towards jealous attitude of USA but they should understand how they themselves came such power. Why they are opposing China's progress - every country has its own policies and if USA will impose their will it never works out. For changing regime in Pakistan, USA grossly trespassed diplomatic norms but are they thinking they will achieve power in this region is a far cry. Try to engage than impose
Reply Recommend 0
HumaNa
Oct 05, 2022 11:02am
Can't? Why not? Oh no money in the coffers?
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Oct 05, 2022 11:05am
And that's good news for us?
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 05, 2022 11:25am
Only time will tell
Reply Recommend 0
Jwala
Oct 05, 2022 11:26am
Pakistan learnt who their real saviour is.. chineese don’t take care of their own people, forget they will worry about you..
Reply Recommend 0
N Godse
Oct 05, 2022 11:26am
@annes these are mainly Americans regurgitating what they come to admit, you can not ignore it try to isolate Pakistan. It has failed. Modi the hateful leader of Fascist has tried the same and got isolated. Reality sinks.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Oct 05, 2022 11:28am
The USA has not walked away from Pakistan. Pakistan has moved away from the US. It is now firmly allied with China, its "iron brother". It cannot move away from China in the next few years.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Oct 05, 2022 11:32am
Closely welded together. What does USA gain anyways?
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Oct 05, 2022 12:12pm
US is after Pak Nukes. It will not leave till it has neutralized them by hook or by crook, whatever it takes.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 05, 2022 12:14pm
Beggars can’t be choosers. Our PM says.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 05, 2022 12:26pm
US has realized India will never allow its soil for American war
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 12:28pm
Thanks but no thanks; pls do walk away and we can then live in peace and prosperity
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 01:01pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Commentor
Oct 05, 2022 01:02pm
Washington should be atleast answerable for allowing thugs a re opportunity to loot again, a clean exit to mariyum and co and nawaz sharif
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Oct 05, 2022 01:21pm
"US cannot walk away from Pakistan: report"....But it can trample all over it
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Oct 05, 2022 01:27pm
Because bosses never leave slaves
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Oct 05, 2022 01:30pm
Sure why not. You guys did the regime change with help of the handlers.did you guys found the weapons of mass destruction yet?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Oct 05, 2022 01:37pm
Pakistan must ensure we support US as it has been long term ally of ours and have helped Kashmiris fight the war of independence
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Oct 05, 2022 01:50pm
@El Cid, The nukes of Pakistan are already neutralised, US have the codes. Pakistan does not have reliable delivery mechanism. The rockets Pakistan have depend on US GPS so they can be redirected anywhere US want to.
Reply Recommend 0

