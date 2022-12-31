DAWN.COM Logo

December 31, 2022

Another land scam brewing in Islamabad

Kashif Abbasi Published December 31, 2022 Updated December 31, 2022 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: Another alleged land scam has emerged in the Capital Development Authority (CDA), as recently the deputy commissioner CDA added dubious updated mutations to award of C-15 sector.

Sources in the civic body said some months ago, CDA Deputy Commissioner Sobia Toru added updated 13 mutations to award of C-15 sector, which was announced back in 2007.

Through the said mutations, implementations of over 200 kanals, had made the applicants eligible for over 70 plots of one kanal.

In this sector, a one kanal plot is worth around Rs25 million. The CDA against four kanals of acquired land, provide one kanal developed plots to the landowner.

“There is something fishy behind all this activity; there is also a need to check total quantum of land and benefit, which the CDA has already allotted to people in the shape of plots,” said an officer of the CDA.

He said when award of the sector was announced in 2007, complete record of the land of C-15, in the shape of Jamabandi, was handed over to the civic body and subsequently, the CDA had allotted plots to landowners against their acquired land.

“So this is a plain case, which should be resolved soon; we will have to check why mutations were not added during 15 years. We have the entire record of the quantum of land, details of land owners and records of allotment which we have made so far,” said an official of the DC office.

He said the matter was raised recently when the new CDA deputy commissioner, Omer Liaqat Randhawa took charge.

The official said the matter of recent approval of 13 mutations was also reported to member estate Afnan Alam, who immediately called a meeting and directed the DC office and land directorate, to be careful and issued directions stating that no file should proceed forward until proper verification.

The official said he would get entire mutations verified and in case any wrongdoing is proved, strict disciplinary action would be taken against guilty officials.

Meanwhile, Mr Randhawa on Thursday wrote a letter to additional deputy commissioner (revenue ICT) for verification of all mutations of the said sector.

In his official letter, he informed the ADCR that the CDA is going to hold balloting of plots of sector C-15 on Jan 19 [to remaining allottees].

“You are requested to verify all the 38 mutations within one week, so that only genuine affected persons’ land claims are entertained,” he said.

The former CDA deputy commissioner told Dawn that she did nothing wrong, rather she passed the implementation of mutations on the basis of official record.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2022

