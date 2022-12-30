Pillion riding banned in Karachi on Dec 31, Jan 1

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon imposed on Friday a ban on pillion riding across the city for two days.

According to a notification issued by the Office of the Commissioner, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the decision has been taken on the recommendation of the DIG-South Karachi.

In a letter written to the commissioner dated Dec 20, the DIG had said that New Year’s Eve was celebrated in different areas of Karachi with full enthusiasm.

“Throughout the night, a large number of youngsters from different areas of the city will move to Seaview on motorcycles and cars, which create traffic jams and inconvenience to the residents of the area.”

He, therefore, requested that a ban under section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure on carrying/display of arms, aerial firing, fire crackers, and pillion riding of motorcycles/scooters should be imposed to safeguard the lives of the citizens.

Subsequently, in a notification today, the commissioner said: “A complete ban has been imposed on aerial firing, firecrackers, and pillion riding of motorcycles/scooters in the Karachi division for a period of two days from Dec 31, 2022, to Jan 1, 2023, with immediate effect.”

On Thursday, the Sindh government had announced that Seaview Road would remain open for the public on New Year’s Eve.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

In a similar decision later, the district administration of Islamabad has imposed Section 144 in the capital city on Dec 31.

A notification issued today stated that action will be taken against the violators of the pillion riding ban. “To provide immediate protection to public life and property the directions therinafter appearing are necessary to be issued.”

It added that the ban will remain enforce from December 31, 6pm to January 1, 2am.