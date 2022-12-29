DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2022

Risking death at sea, Rohingya Muslims seek safety in Indonesia

Reuters Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 05:36pm
<p>Fatimah Bin Ismail, a 19-year-old Rohingya refugee, eats at her temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia on Dec 28. — Reuters</p>

Fatimah Bin Ismail, a 19-year-old Rohingya refugee, eats at her temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia on Dec 28. — Reuters

Crying with relief after a traumatic 40-day voyage to Indonesia in a leaky boat, Rohingya Muslim Fatimah bin Ismail held a mobile phone with shaky hands as she made a video call to relatives.

The 19-year-old was among 174 surviving Rohingya people in the overloaded wooden fishing boat when it washed up on the shores of Indonesia’s Aceh province this week.

Around 200 had been on board — fleeing poverty and persecution — when it set off across the Indian Ocean from Bangladesh on Nov 21.

Of the 20 or more who died along the way, some leapt into the water in desperation after the boat broke down and started to drift, fearing it would sink.

That boat had been reported in waters close to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India in the Andaman Sea and the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

“Three men jumped because they couldn’t handle the hunger. Then after 12 days, water started coming into the boat,” Fatimah told Reuters.

“There were bodies floating in the water, here and there. We couldn’t do anything,” she added.

The Rohingya are a Muslim community from mainly Buddhist Myanmar, where they have long suffered repression.

Since a crackdown by Myanmar’s military in 2017, around 800,000 have been forced into Bangladesh, United Nations authorities estimate, but thousands have fled increasingly desperate conditions in refugee camps there.

Many try to get to Muslim-majority Indonesia — where the UN refugee agency says nearly 500 Rohingya have reached land in the past six weeks — or to Malaysia.

Indonesian authorities have been providing them with medical assistance, food and temporary shelter while working with global refugee agencies to ascertain their legal status.

Rohingya refugees receive medical treatment at a temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia on Dec 26. — Antara Foto/Joni Saputra/via Reuters
Rohingya refugees receive medical treatment at a temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia on Dec 26. — Antara Foto/Joni Saputra/via Reuters

Fatimah now hopes to join her relatives in Malaysia but she doesn’t know how or when.

“I just want to live comfortably,” she said. “I hope I can live well and be safe here.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undemocratic tendencies
Updated 29 Dec, 2022

Undemocratic tendencies

Pakistan needs extensive administrative realignment to emerge in one piece from the ongoing crisis.
Default concerns
29 Dec, 2022

Default concerns

FINANCE MINISTER Ishaq Dar has once again sought to quash speculation that Pakistan could default on its foreign ...
Senseless death
29 Dec, 2022

Senseless death

CONSIDERING the unrelenting crime wave that has engulfed Karachi, law enforcers are understandably under a lot of...
Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
Updated 28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

There are no two opinions on the need to plug the illegitimate dollar flows from the country to Afghanistan.
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...