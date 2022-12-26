DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 26, 2022

Over 180 Rohingya refugees feared dead at sea

Agencies Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 10:05am
<p>HEALTH workers check a Rohingya refugee who was feeling sick after his arrival by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Sunday.—AFP</p>

HEALTH workers check a Rohingya refugee who was feeling sick after his arrival by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Sunday.—AFP

NEW DELHI/BANDA ACEH: At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank after it went missing in the sea. “Relatives have lost contact,” the UNHCR wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Last week, two Myanmar Rohingya activist groups said up to 20 people died of hunger or thirst on a boat that was stranded at sea for two weeks off India’s coast. The boat with at least 100 people was said to be in Malaysian waters.A broken-down boat carrying 57 Rohingya refugees landed on Indonesia’s western coast on Sunday after a month at sea, police said.

“Those last in touch presume all are dead.” More than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are living in crowded camps in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled Myanmar after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

57 survivors of another boat land in Indonesia after one month

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan navy rescued 104 Rohingya adrift off the Indian Ocean island’s northern coast.

Survivors land in Indonesia

Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya, heavily persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, risk their lives each year on long, expensive sea journeys — often in poor-quality vessels — in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

The wooden vessel with 57 men on board arrived around 8am local time (0100 GMT) on a beach in the westernmost Aceh province, local police spokesman Winardy said.

“The boat had a broken engine and it was carried by the wind to a shore in Ladong Village in Aceh Besar (district),” Winardy, who goes by one name, said.

“They said they have been drifting at sea for a month.” Winardy added that police arrived at the beach after being informed by some locals that the boat had docked there.

He said four of the men on board were sick and had been transported to a hospital.

Telmaizul Syatri, the head of the local immigration office, said the refugees will be temporarily housed at a local government facility.

“We will coordinate with the International Organisation for Migration and the UNHCR so that it can be handled well,” Syatri said.

This is the third Rohingya refugee boat to arrive in Muslim-majority Indonesia in recent months.

Two boats carrying a total of 229 Rohingya landed in Aceh on Nov 15 and 16, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

Sunday’s arrival comes after the UNHCR and Southeast Asian politicians called for the rescue of another vessel carrying as many as 200 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, which has been stranded at sea for several weeks.

That boat has been reported in waters close to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India in the Andaman Sea and the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

The UNHCR said last week that it has been in the water since late November, and it had received reports of at least a dozen people dying on board. Those left on the boat have no access to food or water.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF negotiations
Updated 26 Dec, 2022

IMF negotiations

The hammering the PDM is likely to receive if the economy continues to be run aground is going to be far worse.
Flood victims
26 Dec, 2022

Flood victims

REPORTS from flood-hit areas across the country paint a bleak picture that shows the suffering and vulnerability of...
Saudi-Iran thaw
26 Dec, 2022

Saudi-Iran thaw

WHERE geopolitics is concerned, Saudi Arabia and Iran are poles apart. The former is a steady ally of the US, though...
Islamabad LG delay
25 Dec, 2022

Islamabad LG delay

THE sad fact is that many of our ‘committed democrats’ are working very hard to ensure that elections to the...
Dry-cleaned politicians
Updated 25 Dec, 2022

Dry-cleaned politicians

Neutralising legal challenges leaves little doubt about the PDM parties’ intent behind ‘reforming’ NAB laws.
Some good news
25 Dec, 2022

Some good news

IT should be a moment of pride for the country that the film Joyland has become the first Pakistani film to be...