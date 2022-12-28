Three Shaheen Force officers remanded into police custody over Karachi youth's killing

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi remanded on Wednesday three Shaheen Force officers into police custody till January 2 for shooting an "innocent" citizen in Gulistan-i-Johar to death.

Amir Husain, 26, was gunned down by the policemen in an apartment complex a day earlier after a chase as he allegedly refused to stop his motorbike during snap-checking.

Immediately after the crime, DIG-East Muquddus Haider said the policemen were arrested and a first information report (FIR) under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against them.

On Wednesday, another FIR was registered against the officers under terrorism charges at the Sharae Faisal police station on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Earlier today, the accused — namely Faisal, Shahryar, and Nasir — were presented in the court. During the hearing, the investigating officer said that the policemen had claimed that a "dacoit" was shot during an exchange of fire and the victim was "armed".

"Both these claims were false," the IO told the court.

He also said that the police had obtained CCTV footage of the crime scene and sought data on the accused men from the Criminal Record Office (CRO).

The court, subsequently, granted the police five-day physical remand of the three officers and adjourned the hearing till January 2.

The FIR

The complaint registered against the three policemen today invoked sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7-ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997).

According to the contents of the FIR, Amir Husain was on his way to bring medicines for his father who had recently suffered paralysis. He was riding a motorbike when policemen indicated him to stop.

"However, Husain did not stop and drove his bike inside Noman Avenue. He disembarked from the bike and was on his way to his parent's house when the policemen opened fire at him," it said.

Husain died on the spot.

Earlier, DIG Haider had told Dawn that an inquiry carried out by senior police officers proved that the victim was an innocent citizen.

Funeral prayer

Meanwhile, earlier today, the funeral prayer of Husain — led by Jamaat Islami Karachi Amir Hafiz Naeem — was held in Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block-10. It was attended by relatives, residents of the area, and political leaders.

Talking to the media after the funeral, the JI leader demanded strict action against the accused policemen.

"In which part of the world innocent citizens are gunned down by the police," he asked.

Separately, the brother of the deceased told the media that the Shaheen Force police killed his brother under a premeditated plan.

Amir was laid to rest at the Dalmia graveyard.