Trigger-happy policemen shoot ‘innocent’ youth to death in Karachi

• DIG says three personnel of Shaheen Force held

• Victim was shot twice on the stairs of building

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead by police after a chase as he allegedly refused to stop his motorbike during snap-checking and tried to speed away in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Tuesday, officials and hospital sources said.

The manner with which two policemen of Shaheen Force shot the man twice not on any road but inside an apartment complex cast doubts over their side of story and put a big question mark over their training.

The incident sparked a public outcry on social media that prompted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take notice of it.

DIG-East Muquddus Haider told Dawn that an inquiry conducted by senior police officers proved that the “policemen killed an innocent person”.

He added that three policemen were arrested on charges of killing the citizen. An FIR under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code was being registered against them.

Earlier, SSP-East Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi told Dawn that three policemen of Shaheen Force, which was recently formed to counter street criminals in the city, were arrested for shooting to death 26-year-old Amir Hussain.

In their initial statement, the held policemen said they signalled the motorcyclist to stop during snap-checking. He did not stop upon which they chased him, started firing that led to his death, the SSP said.

The victim is said to be a son of an official of the Sindh excise department.

His relatives told the media that the policemen chased Amir and shot him on the stairs of Noman Avenue, a multi-storey apartment complex, in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Block-20. He suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed said that the man suffered two firearm injuries in the chest and foot.

She said both bullets stuck in the body and were retrieved by doctors during a post-mortem examination. The same had been handed over to police for further investigation, she said.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Karachi police chief to submit a detailed report about the incident.

Robbers shoot man over resistance

A citizen was shot and wounded by two armed robbers when he put up resistance in North Karachi, police said on Tuesday.

The Sir Syed police said Shakir Aziz, 45, was intercepted by the robbers near Mohammed Shah Graveyard, held him at gunpoint and demanded cell phone and cash. As he offered resistance, they shot him and tried to escape.

However, area people gathered there and managed to overpower one of the robbers and gave him severe beating. However, police managed to save him from the wrath of the people.

He was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a suspected robber was shot and wounded in an alleged encounter in Sohrab Goth on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the encounter took place between policemen and robbers at Aligarh Society where after an exchange of firing, suspect Fayaz Khaliq was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice fled. The police seized a pistol from him. The injured was shifted to the ASH.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2022