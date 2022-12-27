DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 27, 2022

New Delhi deploying missiles on two borders, claims report

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 07:42am

NEW DELHI: India plans to deploy 120 tactical missiles on its uneasy borders with China and Pakistan, a news agency said on Monday.

However, experts say the announcement is more likely a response to domestic opposition that has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being weak-kneed before alleged Chinese aggression.

The government has refused to hold a debate on the issue in parliament.

A reminder in the report, which came across as a promo for the missile, was a giveaway.

“However,” it said, “as of now, only two tests have been conducted using the Pralay ballistic missile. This could mean that the missile would not be operational for at least a couple of years since supporting mobile platforms will have to be developed for the ballistic missile”.

Reports said India has approved the purchase of 120 Pralay missiles to deploy them along the country’s borders with China and Pakistan.

“A high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry cleared the acquisition of around 120 missiles for the armed forces and their deployment along the borders,” a defence source was quoted by ANI news agency as saying.

Pralay missiles are said to be able to hit targets at a distance of up to 500km and are difficult to intercept due to their ability to change their path.

Developed domestically, Pralay is a canisterised tactical, surface-to-surface, short-range ballistic missile and has often been compared with the Russian Iskander missiles.

The missile, fired from a canister, followed the intended quasi-ballistic trajectory and made a highly accurate strike on the target, validating the control, guidance, and mission algorithms, reports said.

Even though reports suggest that Pralay is based on the Indian ballistic missile Prithvi, it has been likened more to the Iskander ballistic missiles of Russia that have been overwhelmingly deployed against Ukraine and have proved their combat prowess, the reports claim.

The plan to acquire the Pralay missile by the Indian military is significant because it comes at a time when the Indian Defence Ministry’s top echelons have been discussing the development of a Rocket force for the Indian Army.

According to reports, the Pralay missile will allow the Indian Army to target dual-use Chinese infrastructure and military bases on the Tibetan Plateau.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (23)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
TimetoMoVVeOn
Dec 27, 2022 07:54am
This is big boys game. Nothing for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 27, 2022 07:55am
Promotion of Peace & Security in South-Asia ---- thanks to Shri Narendra Modi Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajrsh Molla
Dec 27, 2022 08:00am
Clap clap Hindusatan. We shall overcome.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 27, 2022 08:01am
Russia will not give Iskander technology to India since India has been saying negative about Russia on Ukraine war
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Dec 27, 2022 08:06am
Tough economic challenge for all countries if war breaks out.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Dec 27, 2022 08:07am
Indian made missile are fail, untested , chinese missiles are much more reliable.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 27, 2022 08:15am
Congratulations, PM Shri Narendra Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Dec 27, 2022 08:16am
More blind aggression and hyper reactions from all sides can only escalate and worsen the situation in South Asia. Pakistan and India alas don't seem to have any visionary thought or creative ideas to defuse multiple tensions, I. E between Pakistan and India and India and China. And countries like the USA and some of its allies are basically egging on PM Modi and India , trying to use them in the same way as Zelensky and Ukraine against Russia. Wake up.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Dec 27, 2022 08:16am
Thank you Modi for putting India’s defence front and center. This will force enemies to behave appropriately
Reply Recommend 0
Daanish
Dec 27, 2022 08:20am
still they will lose from both sides as battery may fail or engine may not start
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 27, 2022 08:20am
The UN has said nuclear war is 'back within the realm of possibility.' So india is preparing for it. Pakistan and China will soon be on their heels.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Dec 27, 2022 08:22am
If they can't be deployed yet, why the media limelight. Useless until they can be deployed
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 27, 2022 08:25am
India means business now. Modi has shown that he can launch attacks. This changes the neighbourhood strategic calculations
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Dec 27, 2022 08:28am
So it is confirmed now that India( Bharat) considers Pakistan and China both neighbours as its enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Dec 27, 2022 08:29am
So, what is the big deal? They have missiles and they will deploy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedthot
Dec 27, 2022 08:31am
Looks like someone is so afraid that he is investing in missiles instead of stablizing the lives of poor countrymen living far below poverty.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Dec 27, 2022 08:59am
@Multani, India is unlike a country that doesn't even track an enemy missile (forget, shooting down) until it crashed after traveling 130 KM into its territory.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulam ali
Dec 27, 2022 09:03am
@Daanish, dream on
Reply Recommend 0
Alige
Dec 27, 2022 09:13am
@Cardiac Arrest so right. See how this place has learnt to behave under Modi rule. Besides making them bankrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Hindu
Dec 27, 2022 09:14am
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , there is no doubt
Reply Recommend 0
akbar
Dec 27, 2022 09:15am
@Multani, joke of 2022
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 27, 2022 09:18am
@Daanish, they don't use Chinese tech :)
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Dec 27, 2022 09:30am
@Multani, Correct, same as the Chinese Covid vaccines.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan violence
27 Dec, 2022

Balochistan violence

The state needs to quickly address the emerging threat, lest Balochistan slip back into large-scale violence.
Covid-19 threat
27 Dec, 2022

Covid-19 threat

WITH the nation’s attention divided between unending political intrigues and the economy’s slow march to...
Soaring wheat flour cost
27 Dec, 2022

Soaring wheat flour cost

THE retail cost of wheat flour across the country has surged as never before, putting additional pressure on...
IMF negotiations
Updated 26 Dec, 2022

IMF negotiations

The hammering the PDM is likely to receive if the economy continues to be run aground is going to be far worse.
Flood victims
26 Dec, 2022

Flood victims

REPORTS from flood-hit areas across the country paint a bleak picture that shows the suffering and vulnerability of...
Saudi-Iran thaw
26 Dec, 2022

Saudi-Iran thaw

WHERE geopolitics is concerned, Saudi Arabia and Iran are poles apart. The former is a steady ally of the US, though...