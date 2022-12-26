DAWN.COM Logo

Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed punish sloppy New Zealand in first Test

AFP Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 07:01pm
<p>Skipper Babar Azam in action during the first day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter</p>

<p>Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) tosses the coin along with Kiwi counterpart Tim Southee at the beginning of the first day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — AFP</p>

Babar Azam knocked a fighting hundred and the recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a half-century to guide Pakistan to a healthy 317-5 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday.

The pair led Pakistan’s recovery from 110-4 during a 196-run fifth wicket stand, as the home team lost only Ahmed’s wicket in the last two sessions.

New Zealand spinners had taken three early wickets on a spin-assisting National Stadium pitch and one before lunch but had to wait until the closing moments when Ajaz Patel got Ahmed caught in the slip for 86.

At close, Azam was unbeaten on 161 and Agha Salman three as the home team looked to lift from last week’s 3-0 loss at the hands of England, their first-ever whitewash at home.

Azam now has 1,170 runs in nine Tests this year — the highest run scorer in Tests in 2022.

He also beat Mohammad Yousuf’s 2006 aggregate of 2,435 in all three formats, taking 2,584 runs across the board this year.

The Pakistan skipper swept spinner Michael Bracewell for a six towards mid-wicket to reach his ninth Test century. He has also hit 16 boundaries.

Ahmed, playing his first Test since January 2019, cracked nine boundaries in his 256-minute knock.

New Zealand will be ruing letting Azam off the hook when he was on just 12 after Daryl Mitchell spilt a regulation catch at slip off Bracewell.

The tourists also failed to run out Azam on 54 when Devon Conway missed the stumps with the Pakistan skipper well short of his crease.

New Zealand’s spinners dominated the first session, with Bracewell dismissing Shan Masood for three and Imamul Haq for 24, while Patel took the early wicket of Abdullah Shafique for seven.

Imamul Haq (2L) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — AFP
In the penultimate over before lunch, fast bowler Tim Southee dismissed Saud Shakeel for 22 to complete a successful session for the tourists, playing their first Test series in Pakistan since 2002.

New Zealand’s decision to play with three spinners appeared justified, as the National Stadium pitch took a turn right from the start. Patel came on to bowl in just the fourth over of the innings.

He turned his third ball across a forward-playing Shafique and had him stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Bracewell then had Masood stumped in his second over before Haq miscued a drive off him and was caught at mid-off.

This is the first time in Test cricket history that the first two dismissals in an innings were both stumped.

Pakistan brought Ahmed, Mir Hamza and Haq to the side — with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan dropped after playing 26 consecutive Tests.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Wasim, Nauman Ali

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Aleem Dar (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

Comments
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 26, 2022 10:36am
Great to see Sarfaraz Ahmed in the playing eleven. He deserves to be in the team in all formats.
Fahmida
Dec 26, 2022 10:43am
Welcome Sarfaraz Ahmed. Under your able Leadership Pakistan won ICC Champions Trophy
Patriot
Dec 26, 2022 10:46am
Sarfraz back? A big mistake by Afidi.
Patriot
Dec 26, 2022 10:47am
This looks like Team B of Pakistan.
PakCanuck
Dec 26, 2022 10:54am
Pakistan administration is playing musical chairs with the team.
Shahid
Dec 26, 2022 11:07am
Top three threw their wickets away while trying to bat like Afridi used to do. First time in the cricket history, first two wickets were stumped out. Someone please tell them that batting at a higher strike rate does not mean slogging.
FOC
Dec 26, 2022 11:08am
Like the earlier PM's tactic, the cricket team also makes U turn!!
Irfan_Sydney
Dec 26, 2022 11:09am
What a joke. A wicket-keeper who was named best by the Wisden just a few days ago has been replaced by a wicket keeper who hasn't played any cricket for 4 years. Get rid of Afridi before he causes more embarrassment to Pakistan.
Sayyar Khan
Dec 26, 2022 11:24am
Instead of Sarfraz a new wicketkeeper batsman should have been given a chance
Sayyar Khan
Dec 26, 2022 11:25am
@Patriot , not a mistake he is clueless PCB is run by Nawaz supporters now
Sayyar Khan
Dec 26, 2022 11:25am
@PakCanuck, and selectors
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 26, 2022 11:32am
Bring it on.
ABID AZIZ
Dec 26, 2022 11:58am
A good decision to back Sarfaraz , he deserve test and most suitable player for this format.
REVERSESWING
Dec 26, 2022 12:08pm
Saud Shakeel departs just before lunch. It’s 106 for 4 Pakistan.
Ali Khawaja
Dec 26, 2022 12:12pm
Good to bring him back. You cannot drop players like this, for such long duration. They should always be rotated to keep them under pressure to practice and perform good.
Syed (UK)
Dec 26, 2022 12:18pm
Brilliant decision. So much injustice with him lately. He should have been kept in one of formats for sure
Parveez
Dec 26, 2022 12:27pm
Why is it that Pakistan is so useless at playing spin?
Fayyaz Hafeez
Dec 26, 2022 12:32pm
This could be the Last Test Match for Sarfraz if he Fails to give 100% Performance, his over all performance in Domestic Cricket is not up to the mark as an International Test Player, however hope for the good. Right now disaster of Top Order Batsman's looks repeat of English Team Tour. Babar Captaincy is now a Question Mark.
riaz
Dec 26, 2022 12:35pm
Horrific start first ever first 2 wicket sin test match to be pout stumped......lets see new administration sorts the problems, we will lose this match and series and then Njam and Afiridi should resign! Live by the sword die by the sword....only fair?
riaz
Dec 26, 2022 12:41pm
@Fahmida , than what happened turned up fat in WC in England, caught yawning behind stumps against India! Refused to bat up as he was scared of failing ....very short memories
riaz
Dec 26, 2022 12:45pm
Brilliant captaincy by Southee in terms of bowling options and field placing superb. Lets see if cross bat charlie scores any runs!
riaz
Dec 26, 2022 12:48pm
sarfaz nearly got babar run out.....cant even run!
Qamar Ahmed
Dec 26, 2022 12:49pm
A white wash eminent.
Sam2uel
Dec 26, 2022 01:32pm
Rizwan is not test player He is good for 20/20 .He wants to hit 6 on leg side every ball.
Alexa
Dec 26, 2022 01:52pm
Not sure if this is a good score or not. What if other team struggles too?
Tajawur
Dec 26, 2022 02:03pm
There goes Shahid Afridi for a six !!
Nh
Dec 26, 2022 02:05pm
Need two different team for test and T20 format. Babar Azam good player but not good captain.
Anonymouseee
Dec 26, 2022 02:11pm
Best wishes to Team GREEN.
gs
Dec 26, 2022 02:15pm
Those were the days friends when New Zealand cricket team coud be beaten by any country. Not any more. Not any more.
Sami
Dec 26, 2022 02:44pm
It was a great injustice to keep Sarfaraz away from Cricket...He is doing really well in this match
