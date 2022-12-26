DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 26, 2022

Brother and sister’s future separated after Taliban university ban

AFP Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 09:34am
MARWA (centre), a student, reads books with her brother Hamid (left) at their home in Kabul.—AFP
MARWA (centre), a student, reads books with her brother Hamid (left) at their home in Kabul.—AFP

KABUL: Marwa was just a few months away from becoming the first woman in her Afghan family to go to university — instead, she will watch achingly as her brother goes without her.

Women are now banned from attending university in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, where they have been steadily stripped of their freedoms over the past year.

“Had they ordered women to be beheaded, even that would have been better than this ban,” Marwa said at her family home in Kabul. “If we are to be so unlucky, I wish that we hadn’t been born at all. I’m sorry for my existence in the world.

“We are being treated worse than animals. Animals can go anywhere on their own, but we girls don’t have the right even to step out of our homes.”

The 19-year-old had recently passed an entrance exam to start a nursing degree at a medical university in the Afghan capital from March. She was thrilled to be joining her brother, Hamid, in attending the campus each day. But now their futures have been pulled apart.

“I wanted my sister to achieve her goals along with me — to succeed and move ahead,” said Hamid, 20, a student of business administration at a higher education institute in Kabul.

“Despite several problems, she had studied until the 12th grade, but what can we say now?”

Dreams crushed

The ban by the hardline Islamist government, which seized power in August last year, has sparked global outrage, including from Muslim nations who deemed it against Islam.

Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Taliban’s minister for higher education, claimed women students had ignored a strict dress code and a requirement they be accompanied by a male relative to campus.

But the reality, according to some Taliban officials, is that the hardline clerics that advise the movement’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada remain deeply sceptical of modern education for females.

Girls have also been banned from secondary schools in most of the country.

Women have been slowly squeezed out of public life in recent months, pushed from government jobs or paid a fraction of their former salary to stay at home.

They are also barred from travelling without a male relative and must cover up in public. Women are prohibited from going to parks, fairs, gyms and public baths.

Marwa and Hamid come from an impoverished family but their parents had supported their pursuit of higher education.

With dreams of becoming a midwife, Marwa had planned to visit remote areas of Afghanistan where women remain deprived of health services.

“I wanted to serve women in faraway places so that we never witness the loss of a mother’s life during childbirth,” she said.

Instead she will now stay home to teach her six younger siblings, while her father, the family’s sole breadwinner, earns money as a vegetable vendor.

History repeatingMinister Nadeem insists women students behaved in a way that insulted Islamic principles and Afghan culture.

“They were dressing like they were going to a wedding. Those girls who were coming to universities from home were also not following instructions on the hijab,” he said in an interview on state television. But Hamid strongly rejected the justification for the ban.

“When universities opened under the Taliban, different days were specified for boys and girls,” he said.

“They (girls) were not allowed to enter unless they wore a mask and hijab.

How then can they (the Taliban) say they were without hijabs?” After the Taliban seized power, universities were forced to implement new rules, including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances, while women were only permitted to be taught by professors of the same sex, or old men.

Marwa’s mother, holding her newborn baby in her arms, said she felt history repeating itself. Two decades ago she was forced to quit her studies during the Taliban’s first regime between 1996 and 2001.

“I’m happy that my son is able to pursue his goals, but I’m also heartbroken that my daughter is unable to do the same,” said Zainab, 40. “If my daughter does not achieve her goals, she’ll have a miserable future like mine.”

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF negotiations
Updated 26 Dec, 2022

IMF negotiations

The hammering the PDM is likely to receive if the economy continues to be run aground is going to be far worse.
Flood victims
26 Dec, 2022

Flood victims

REPORTS from flood-hit areas across the country paint a bleak picture that shows the suffering and vulnerability of...
Saudi-Iran thaw
26 Dec, 2022

Saudi-Iran thaw

WHERE geopolitics is concerned, Saudi Arabia and Iran are poles apart. The former is a steady ally of the US, though...
Islamabad LG delay
25 Dec, 2022

Islamabad LG delay

THE sad fact is that many of our ‘committed democrats’ are working very hard to ensure that elections to the...
Dry-cleaned politicians
Updated 25 Dec, 2022

Dry-cleaned politicians

Neutralising legal challenges leaves little doubt about the PDM parties’ intent behind ‘reforming’ NAB laws.
Some good news
25 Dec, 2022

Some good news

IT should be a moment of pride for the country that the film Joyland has become the first Pakistani film to be...