4-member JIT formed to probe Islamabad suicide bombing

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Mohammad Usman Younis on Saturday approved a four-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe a suicide bombing in the capital that killed a policeman and wounded six others a day ago.

The incident, in which four police officers and two civilians were injured, took place in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector. The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The chief commissioner approved the JIT after the office of the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) sent a letter to the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) dated Dec 23 wherein he requested the top cop to form the JIT to probe the suicide blast.

The order from the chief commissioner’s office, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said the JIT was constituted under Section 19A of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997.

It added that the JIT would comprise the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Islamabad; a representative each to be nominated by the Intelligence Bureau and the Inter Services Intelligence; any other member nominated by the IGP.

Furthermore, the order said that the station house officer of the CTD Police Station, Islamabad, and the investigating officer of the case will assist the JIT in its probe.

The order said that the JIT will complete its investigation within the stipulated time period as down in the ATA — 30 days.

The DIG had proposed eight officials to be a part of the team.

“It is, submitted that a case FIR No.17, dated 23.12.2022, U/S 302/324/427 PPC & 7 ATA has been registered at Police Station CTD, Islamabad. (Copy of FIR enclosed). As provided in section 19-A of ATA, 1997, cases registered under this Act, shall be investigated by JIT. It is, therefore, requested that JIT comprising of officers (names listed below) may kindly be constituted by the government/Chief Commissioner’s Office Islamabad accordingly,” reads the DIG’s letter.

The DIG had proposed that SSP, CTD, Islamabad; divisional police officer, Industrial Area, Islamabad; SDPO Sabzi Mandi Circle, Islamabad; Ahmed Kamal (DSP/Person, Islamabad); SHO Police Station CTD, Islamabad; investigating officer of the case and representatives each to be nominated by the IB and the ISI be included in the JIT.

Meanwhile, the capital administration has banned all types of gatherings, especially activities related to the upcoming local government elections, for two weeks and declared high alert in the city for 48 hours. The decision to this effect was taken on Friday night.

According to a notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, “In light of recent advisories/threat alerts issued by the law enforcement agencies and today’s attack on police, the security of Islamabad has been beefed up to obviate the threats within the jurisdiction of capital which can disrupt peace and tranquility causing damage to public life and property. However, the likelihood of such activities cannot be ruled out in coming days.”

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the deputy commissioner imposed a ban on all kinds of corner meetings, public gatherings and congregations, especially in the wake of the upcoming local government elections. The order came into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two weeks.

Martyred police officer laid to rest

Head Constable Syed Adeel Hussein, who was martyred in yesterday’s attack, was laid to rest today with official honours in his hometown in Arifwala in Punjab’s Pakpattan district.

The martyr is survived by three children, whose educational expenses would be borne by the Islamabad police. The police tweeted, “The martyred’s family will be taken care of in every way.”

The IGP said that “terrorist elements cannot demoralise us with such actions; instead, every official of the Islamabad Police is now even more determined to uphold his oath”, according to the police’s tweet.