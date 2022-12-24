DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 24, 2022

Police on high alert across Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 24, 2022 Updated December 24, 2022 10:34am

LAHORE: Inspector General Punjab Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has issued orders to put security on high alert across the province in view of the recent incidents of terrorism reported in Islamabad and some other parts of the country.

He directed that the security arrangements of sensitive and public places should be tightened in all districts, including provincial capital Lahore.

The IG directed the field officers of all districts to pay special attention to the security arrangements and directed regional police officer (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to further improve security arrangements of important installations, places of worship, hospitals and parks in their districts.

Amir Zulfiqar said search, sweep and combing operations should be speeded up in all districts and the checking process at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts should be made more effective.

He directed that the Special Branch and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) should beef up the intelligence-based operation and provide all possible support to the district police teams in defeating the criminals.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to square one
Updated 24 Dec, 2022

Back to square one

If the PTI can't sit with the PDM, it should stop shedding crocodile tears over sinking economy.
Islamabad bombing
24 Dec, 2022

Islamabad bombing

AFTER wreaking havoc in KP, the banned TTP have struck the federal capital, highlighting the uncomfortable truth ...
PCB change
24 Dec, 2022

PCB change

THE change at the top means Pakistan cricket is headed back to the future. In moves often akin to when a government...
Trouble in Punjab
23 Dec, 2022

Trouble in Punjab

It shows that the PTI was just using the threat of dissolution as leverage to prod various stakeholders into action.
Growth forecast
23 Dec, 2022

Growth forecast

THE State Bank has slashed its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year to below its previous estimates of...
Banned from learning
23 Dec, 2022

Banned from learning

THE Afghan Taliban’s assault on women’s freedoms continues, as the hard-line movement that rules Afghanistan has...