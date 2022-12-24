Police on high alert across Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General Punjab Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has issued orders to put security on high alert across the province in view of the recent incidents of terrorism reported in Islamabad and some other parts of the country.

He directed that the security arrangements of sensitive and public places should be tightened in all districts, including provincial capital Lahore.

The IG directed the field officers of all districts to pay special attention to the security arrangements and directed regional police officer (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to further improve security arrangements of important installations, places of worship, hospitals and parks in their districts.

Amir Zulfiqar said search, sweep and combing operations should be speeded up in all districts and the checking process at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts should be made more effective.

He directed that the Special Branch and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) should beef up the intelligence-based operation and provide all possible support to the district police teams in defeating the criminals.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022