DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 22, 2022

NA speaker to once again invite PTI MNAs for verification of resignations

Abdullah Momand Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 05:34pm

National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will once again invite PTI MNAs — who had submitted their resignation from the National Assembly earlier this year — for verification, according to a letter written from the National Assembly Secretariat to PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday.

The letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, mentioned Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 as the legislation requiring the speaker to satisfy himself that the “letter of resignation is voluntary and genuine”.

PTI MNAs had submitted their resignation letters on April 11 in protest of the new prime minister of an “imported government” being elected following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s ouster two days earlier.

The letter dated today reiterated that the MNAs had been summoned by the secretariat on May 30 and had been given time from June 6 to 10 to confirm the genuineness of their resignation in person, but “none of them came”.

It stated that the speaker shall once again invite the MNAs concerned to appear “one by one for verification of their resignations” according to sub-rule 2(b) of the above-mentioned Rule 43. It does not mention when they will be called for verification.

The relevant sub-rule states that if “the speaker receives the letter of resignation by any other means and he, after such inquiry as he thinks fit, either himself or through the National Assembly Secretariat or through any other agency, is satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, the speaker shall inform the assembly of the resignation”.

The National Assembly speaker had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs in July — including Dr Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan and Farrukh Habib — without clarifying the reason for accepting them.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...
An audacious attack
Updated 21 Dec, 2022

An audacious attack

Given the perilous security situation, the KP's CTD is woefully underprepared for what lies ahead.
No-confidence move
21 Dec, 2022

No-confidence move

AS was anticipated, the PDM parties have employed a two-pronged strategy to block the dissolution of the Punjab...
US mediation
21 Dec, 2022

US mediation

THIRD-PARTY intervention can yield positive results in bilateral disputes, but only if the protagonists are willing...