NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs belonging to the PTI.

The PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded.

Currently the total number of MNAs who had resigned stands at 131.

The confirmation of the acceptance of the resignations was issued by the NA Secretariat, which issued a list.

It is not clear as to why the resignations of only 11 MNAs have been accepted by the speaker.

Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib and Ijaz Ahmed Shah are among the lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted.

Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema and Abdul Shakoor Shad’s names are also on the list.

Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari and Shandana Gulzar Khan, who were both MNAs on reserved seats for women, will also cease to be members of the lower house of the parliament.