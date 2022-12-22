DAWN.COM Logo

Expat among two killed over land dispute in Gujrat

A Correspondent Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 09:31am

GUJRAT: Two persons, including an overseas Pakistani, were gunned down over a land dispute in Shadiwal area on Wednesday.

An overseas Pakistani from France, Rafaqat, 52, had a dispute over a piece of land with someone in the area. Some unidentified suspects from the rival party opened fire on Rafaqat and his associate, Hafiz Hamza, killing the former on the spot. Hamza was shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital in a critical condition.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to hospital, while a team of the crime scene unit collected forensic evidence from the scene. They later reported that Hamza also died of his bullet wounds in the hospital.

A case was yet to be registered while investigation was launched.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2022

