DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 22, 2022

Mbappe returns to training after disappointment

AFP Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 11:53am

PARIS: France star Kylian Mbappe returned to training with Paris St-Germain on Wednesday just three days after he ended up on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

The 24-year-old cast a despondent figure in the aftermath of France’s loss to Argentina — led by his PSG team-mate Lionel Messi — in a penalty shootout, despite his goals twice bringing the 2018 champions level.

However, although PSG players have been given 10 days off Mbappe was pictured at the French champions training ground.

“Kylian Mbappe returned to training on Wednesday,” tweeted PSG.

Mbappe, who finished top scorer at the World Cup with eight goals, was not expected back till January and PSG did not say whether he would be available for selection for their Ligue 1 match with Strasbourg on Dec 28.

His return to training comes the day after a documentary on France’s campaign shows Mbappe giving his team-mates a rousing half-time talk in Sunday’s final following a limp first-half which saw them trail 2-0.

“It is the World Cup guys, it is the match of a lifetime!” says Mbappe in French broadcaster TF1’s documentary.

“In any case we could hardly play worse than we have already done.

“We are going back on the pitch and either we carry on playing like idiots or we up the intensity.

“It is the World Cup Final! We are losing 2-0 but we can come back.

“Hey guys, this only comes around once every four years.” Although Mbappe led the fightback it took till the 80th minute — when he scored a penalty to make it 2-1 — for the team to really find the fighting spirit.

Mbappe was to go on and score his penalty in the shootout but, with Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni both missing, Argentina were not to be denied, Gonzalo Montiel tucking away the winning spotkick.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...
An audacious attack
Updated 21 Dec, 2022

An audacious attack

Given the perilous security situation, the KP's CTD is woefully underprepared for what lies ahead.
No-confidence move
21 Dec, 2022

No-confidence move

AS was anticipated, the PDM parties have employed a two-pronged strategy to block the dissolution of the Punjab...
US mediation
21 Dec, 2022

US mediation

THIRD-PARTY intervention can yield positive results in bilateral disputes, but only if the protagonists are willing...