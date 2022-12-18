DAWN.COM Logo

Messi conquers final frontier as Argentina crowned FIFA world champions

AFP Published December 18, 2022 Updated December 18, 2022 11:37pm
<p>Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts at the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar on Dec 18. — FIFA Twitter</p>

<p>France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina’s Lionel Messi at the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar on Dec 18. — Reuters</p>

<p>France’s forward <a href="/trends/10">#10</a> Kylian Mbappe vies with Argentina’s forward <a href="/trends/10">#10</a> Lionel Messi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar on Dec 18. — AFP</p>

Lionel Messi crowned his glittering career with victory in the World Cup on Sunday as Argentina beat France on penalties in a final for the ages, triumphing 4-2 after Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick ensured the game ended level following extra time.

Gonzalo Montiel rolled in the deciding penalty to give Argentina their third World Cup and prevent France from becoming the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy.

But a truly remarkable game saw Messi and Mbappe both live up to their billing, with Messi scoring twice and Mbappe becoming the first player since England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966 to net a World Cup final hat-trick in a game that ended 3-3 after extra time.

Messi had opened the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead at the end of a brilliant counter-attack in the 36th minute.

But the astonishing Mbappe breathed life into the holders as he pulled one back from the penalty spot with 10 minutes to go before equalising in stunning fashion just 60 seconds later to force extra time.

Messi then seemed to have decided the contest in Argentina’s favour once and for all when he converted a rebound in the 109th minute, only for Mbappe to net from another spot-kick, bringing the game level at 3-3 and forcing a shoot-out.

The third World Cup final penalty shoot-out started with Messi and Mbappe both scoring, but Kingsley Coman’s next kick for France was saved and Aurelien Tchouameni then crucially missed the target.

It is the second time in five World Cups that France have lost the final on penalties after they were beaten by Italy in 2006, and it is Argentina who are champions for the first time since 1986.

The win allows Messi, at 35, to complete his glorious career by emulating Diego Maradona, and this will be remembered as his tournament despite the best efforts of Mbappe, who finished as the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals, one more than his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Messi.

Mbappe hat-trick

France’s quest for history had been threatened by a virus in the days leading up to the final and they appeared sluggish before Argentina went ahead.

France conceded a penalty for the fourth time this tournament when Di Maria was clipped by Ousmane Dembele, and Messi stepped up to score from the spot for the fourth time in Qatar, his 12th World Cup goal allowing him to equal Pele’s tally.

The expected response from the defending champions was not forthcoming and Argentina increased their lead in the 36th minute.

Messi and Julian Alvarez combined to release Alexis Mac Allister bursting through the middle, and he played a first-time ball to the back post for Di Maria to finish.

Having hardly featured in the knockout rounds due to injury, Di Maria had returned here and appeared tearful as he celebrated his goal, which was a World Cup final classic.

France had not even mustered a shot and Deschamps moved before the interval to replace Olivier Giroud and the struggling Dembele.

On came Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram, as Mbappe moved into the middle of the attack.

Argentina blow two-goal lead

Argentina had famously blown a two-goal lead before eventually emerging victorious in their last World Cup final triumph 36 years ago, but there appeared little prospect of a repeat of that scenario.

However, the French were suddenly given hope when they won a penalty 10 minutes from time as Kolo Muani was brought down by Nicolas Otamendi.

Mbappe smashed the spot-kick into the net and the watching French President Emmanuel Macron rose to his feet. France had hope, and within another minute they were level.

Messi was robbed of possession by Coman in the lead-up before Mbappe found Thuram and then met his partner’s knockdown with a stunning volley.

It will go down as one of the most dramatic moments in World Cup history, and the French players on the bench raced across the pitch to celebrate with their teammates.

Argentina, who lost the 2014 final in extra time, looked shattered, and yet it seemed again that they had won it when Messi followed up to score early in the second extra period after Lautaro Martinez’s shot was saved.

But France were again saved by Mbappe as he converted another penalty following a Montiel handball.

It was end to end, and Argentina needed a brilliant Martinez save from Kolo Muani to take it to penalties and Montiel’s kick proved decisive to spark wild Argentinian celebrations.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 18, 2022 01:16pm
Bring it on.
Skeptic
Dec 18, 2022 01:56pm
I have a feeling the snobs in Paris will not be popping Champagne today! Oh la la, no!!??
Falcon1
Dec 18, 2022 02:34pm
All I can say is that it is going to be a Messi game!!
M. Emad
Dec 18, 2022 02:53pm
France will Win.
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 18, 2022 03:32pm
Lionel Messi and Argentina will win. Best wishes
Amjad
Dec 18, 2022 04:27pm
I really hope Messi lifts world cup. Been a fan of his since he was 16. Will be a fairytale ending...
Bunny
Dec 18, 2022 06:22pm
All bets are OFF. Both teams well deserve this cup. Its a pleasure watching them play just for the sake of it .
Bunny
Dec 18, 2022 06:22pm
@Skeptic, snobs ? why such words ? each one wants their team to win .
Bunny
Dec 18, 2022 06:23pm
@Falcon1, My bet is on France.
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 18, 2022 06:24pm
Best of luck to both the teams.
Pindi Boyz
Dec 18, 2022 08:56pm
I support France but Messi and Argentina have other plans.
Changez Khan
Dec 18, 2022 08:57pm
This world cup belongs to Argentina.
J
Dec 18, 2022 09:08pm
Messi and ronaldo will be remembered in history books.
Yasir
Dec 18, 2022 10:06pm
France will win again. Too good team.
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Dec 18, 2022 10:57pm
Argentina it is then. No viva la France today but they did play well.
FKhan
Dec 18, 2022 10:58pm
I knew ARG will win..Bravo Messi! Ever greatest player
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 18, 2022 11:01pm
Heartiest congratulations to Argentina and to Messi on winning the final football World Cup played in Qatar. It was a wonderful match worth watching.
Zeeshan
Dec 18, 2022 11:02pm
Well played both France and Argentina. You both are Champions. Really enjoyed the match.
No problem
Dec 18, 2022 11:03pm
Never mess with messi.
Farhan khan
Dec 18, 2022 11:10pm
King Messi did the job. Luv from Pakistan
