Special JIT quizzes Pims board on Arshad’s autopsy

Munawer Azeem Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 08:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) probing the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif has quizzed the medical board, which conducted the autopsy, over their findings in the postmortem report, Dawn has learnt.

The SJIT called the seven-member medical board, along with three more medical staff from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and questioned them for over two hours.

On Friday, the SJIT again summoned the two main doctors on the medical board, as well as a ballistics expert from National Forensic Science Agency.

Sources close to the SJIT told Dawn that the team had questioned the medical board and other individuals about the injuries on the slain journalist’s body.

Slain journalist’s family said to be dissatisfied with team formed on SC order

They particularly inquired why the board members thought that all the injuries were ante-mortem in nature (occurring before death), sources said, adding that in response, members of the board replied that there was swelling and blood clots around the injuries.

When faced with the possibility that the injuries were caused by broken glass and windowpanes, the board members said that in such a case, the injuries would be on his face, not his hands.

The wound in his wrist might stem from being tied up, the board members opined, adding that his nails were removed. Regarding the other wounds on Mr Sharif’s hands, board members stated that they may have been sustained during self-defence.

The medical board also submitted photos of the deceased’s injuries to the SJIT, sources said, while they estimated that bullets were fired at him from a distance of about one metre or less.

The SJIT also questioned some colleagues and friends of Arshad Sharif, sources added.

But despite their efforts, it seems Mr Sharif’s family — his mother and second wife — are not satisfied with the SJIT formed on the orders of the Supreme Court, sources privy to developments told Dawn.

According to them, both family members were approached a number of times to give a statement and answer questions, but the requests were turned down.

It also emerged that the SJIT had tried to enlist the help of an intermediary — whose identity was not disclosed to Dawn — to convince the family to cooperate with the SJIT.

Sources indicated that this attempt was successful, but said that the team would have to wait as Mr Sharif’s mother is ill and has been in quarantine for the past several days.

The slain journalist’s second wife will also give her statement along with her mother-in-law, sources said.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022

