30pc air pollution in Punjab comes from India: WB

Amin Ahmed Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 09:25am
According to the report, although air pollution travels far in South Asia, it does not uniformly disperse over the continent.—AFP
According to the report, although air pollution travels far in South Asia, it does not uniformly disperse over the continent.—AFP

ISLAMABAD: A new World Bank report has identified six major airsheds in South Asia where spatial interdependence in air quality is high, and one of the airsheds identified in Pakistan is Punjab, which gets on average 30 per cent of the air pollution from the Indian state of Punjab under the predominant wind direction from the northwest to the southeast.

An airshed is the volume over an area of land in which airborne chemicals travel to reach a particular river, lake, bay, or other body of water given the area of the land surface.

Further airsheds in Pakistan where spatial interdependence in air quality is high are the northern/central Indus River plain and south Pakistan located in southern Indus plain.

According to the report released on Wednesday, although air pollution travels far in South Asia, it does not uniformly disperse over the continent, but gets trapped in large airsheds.

The report, “Striving for Clean Air: Air Pollution and Public Health in South Asia”, says accounting for the interdependence in air quality within airsheds in South Asia is necessary when weighing alternative pathways for pollution control and analysed four alternative pathways for reducing air pollution in South Asia.

South Asia is home to nine of the world’s 10 cities with the worst air pollution, which causes an estimated two million premature deaths across the region each year and incurs significant economic costs. There are economically feasible, cost-effective solutions to achieve clean air in the region, but this requires countries to coordinate policies and investments, the report says.

It says concentrations of fine particulate matter such as soot and small dust in some of the region’s most densely populated and poor areas are up to 20 times higher than what WHO considers healthy.

Large industries, power plants and vehicles are dominant sources of air pollution around the world, but in South Asia, other sources make substantial additional contributions.

These include combustion of solid fuels for cooking and heating, emissions from small industries such as brick kilns, burning of municipal and agricultural waste, and cremation.

The report says regional cooperation could help implement cost-effective joint air pollution strategies that leverage spatial interdependence in air quality.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ghaznavi
Dec 16, 2022 09:51am
India is biggest polluter in world. Unfortunately it is also causing us harm. We need to strongly oppose them in all spheres
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Dec 16, 2022 10:28am
Really, this is just an excuse by our authorities to not do anything and blame others as an excuse
Reply Recommend 0

