DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 06, 2022

Punjab govt imposes ‘environmental emergency’ in smog-hit Lahore

Umar Farooq | Rana Bilal Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 05:48pm

The Punjab government imposed on Tuesday an environmental emergency in Lahore — where smog and air quality situation continues to get worse day by day — and declared the city calamity-hit.

The air quality levels of Lahore have been deteriorating to hazardous levels. At 5:30pm today, the air quality of the city on the AQI (air quality index) was noted to be 184. According to iqair.com, a website that monitors air quality across the globe, the city ranks as the fifth most polluted city in the world.

In a news conference today, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi said that an emergency had been imposed in the city and instructed authorities to chalk out a plan to combat the worsening situation.

“A ban has also been imposed on the burning of crop residues across the province,” Elahi said, warning that strict action will be taken against those violating the orders.

Moreover, the chief minister said modern harvesters would be provided to farmers in a bid to prevent them from stubble burning, while brick kilns will be transferred to zigzag technology.

He went on to say that anti-smog squads will be checking vehicles in the city emitting smoke and actions will be taken against them. “This campaign will last for three months,” Elahi added.

LHC orders three-day closure of schools

Separately, the Lahore High Court has directed the provincial government to keep schools in Lahore closed for three days a week due to the worsening smog situation.

The order was passed by LHC Chief Justice Shahid Karim as the court took up public interest petitions on several issues relating to the environment.

Previously, the judge had observed that the provincial government seemed non-serious on the matter and sought suggestions to control the rising smog.

During the hearing today, Justice Karim observed that the petitions mentioned that authorities had failed to take apt measures to curb smog and instructed the government to issue a notification ordering the closure of schools for three days.

For his part, the government’s lawyer assured the LHC that a draft of the notification had been prepared and will be issued today.

Subsequently, the judge asked the government to present the notification in court tomorrow and summoned the deputy commissioner of Lahore.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Is there a plan?
Updated 06 Dec, 2022

Is there a plan?

The ball currently is in Imran's court, but it appears he is stumped as to what to do with it.
Riverfront concerns
06 Dec, 2022

Riverfront concerns

THE door-to-door drive being launched by a group of landowners to mobilise affected communities against what they...
Morality police out
06 Dec, 2022

Morality police out

FOR several months, Iran has been rocked by unprecedented protests, sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, ...
Extension legacy
Updated 05 Dec, 2022

Extension legacy

The practice of having individuals carry on well beyond their time is up.
Dodging accountability
05 Dec, 2022

Dodging accountability

A WARNING carried in these pages in August appears to have gone completely unheeded. Months ago, as the government...
Double standards
05 Dec, 2022

Double standards

IN a globalised world, if states fail to protect the human rights of their citizens, or worse, participate in ...