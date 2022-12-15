DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 15, 2022

Pakistan seeks talks to limit arms build-up

Anwar Iqbal Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 07:49am
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks in the UN Security Council on Wednesday. — Picture via Pakistan UN Twitter
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks in the UN Security Council on Wednesday. — Picture via Pakistan UN Twitter

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan urged the UN Security Council on Wednesday to support negotiations to limit and control the build-up of nuclear and conventional weapons.

In his address to the Security Council in New York, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also supported the call for expanding the council but opposed adding new permanent members.

“This council should support negotiations in the relevant bodies to limit and control the nuclear and conventional arms build-up at the global and regional level, including the development and deployment of new weapons and military technologies,” he said.

The nuclear weapons states, he said, must provide binding assurances to non-nuclear states against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

Bilawal supports call for UNSC expansion, but opposes adding new permanent members

The foreign minister was responding to a concept note, circulated by India that presides over the current session of the UN Security Council, which is debating new orientation for reformed multilateralism.

Indian Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, who addressed the council before his Pakistani counterpart, launched a veiled attack on both China and Pakistan, accusing them of “misusing multilateral platforms” to promote their interests.

“Even as the world is coming together with a more collective response, multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators of terrorism,” he claimed. This was an apparent reference to China, which has blocked several attempts by India to use the UN platform for defaming Pakistan.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric urged both China and India to ease tensions along the Sino-Indian disputed Himalayan border, after New Delhi claimed its troops clashed with Chinese troops last week.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari, however, underlined the need to expand, not restrict, multilateralism, as India had suggested. One worthy multilateral task for the world body would be to limit the use of lethal weapons, he said.

“New and lethal weapons which can cause massive and indiscriminate suffering, or which lowers the threshold of conflict, should be prohibited,” the foreign minister added.

“Discrimination in the peaceful uses of nuclear and other technology should be eliminated. The aim must be to assure equal security for all States,” as agreed at the first UNGA special session on disarmament, he said.

The UN General Assembly, he noted, was the most universal global forum and therefore it must play a central role in reinforcing multilateralism and enhancing equity and justice in international relations.

“The world’s attention must also turn away from pursuing narrow national ambitions to addressing the several global threats and challenges we confront: climate change; the nuclear threat; terrorism; refugees and migration; famine and hunger; the misuse of the metaverse,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said.

“Multilateralism” must be based on universal and consistent adherence to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter — self-determination of peoples, non-use or threat of force, non-acquisition of territory by the use of force, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and non-interference in their internal affairs.”

The minister also highlighted the need to democratise the structures of global financial and economic governance, especially the Bretton Woods institutions such as World Bank and IMF.

On Tuesday, the IMF rejected a request from mid and lower-income countries, like Pakistan and Argentina, not to collect surcharge on its loans, providing those countries more space to rebuild their troubled economies.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari noted that for over 20 years, the UN General Assembly has been engaged in efforts to reform of the Security Council through an expansion in its membership and equitable representation of UN member states.

There are differences within the United Nations on issues like the size of an expanded Council; categories of membership; the use of the veto; regional representation and the working methods of the Council.

“Agreement can be reached if all the parties concerned display flexibility and mutual accommodation,” said the foreign minister while urging the UN members not to “advance national ambitions of a few large countries. This was an obvious reference to India, which wants to become a permanent member with veto powers. But Mr Bhutto-Zardari reminded the world body “the addition of new permanent members will further complicate the ability of the Council to take timely decisions and defeat the objective of equitable representation of all member states”.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ilyas Kashmiri
Dec 15, 2022 08:07am
Why wasting public money, this can be done by Pak representative in UN.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Dec 15, 2022 08:08am
Nobody take Bilawal seriously even in Pakistan, forget about the world.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop losses
15 Dec, 2022

Crop losses

This year’s deluge has compounded our agricultural woes and food insecurity.
Children at risk
15 Dec, 2022

Children at risk

HOW diseased must we be as a society that, four years after little Zainab Ansari’s gruesome ordeal galvanised the...
Typhoid cases
15 Dec, 2022

Typhoid cases

ISSUES of public health and quality of life are relegated to the margins in Pakistan. This is the primary reason why...
Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...