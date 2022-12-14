DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 14, 2022

Oil rises to over $80 a barrel

Reuters Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 08:47am

NEW YORK: Oil rose to more than $80 a barrel on Tuesday as investors bought up risk assets after US data pointed to slowing inflation.

The market was also buoyed by concern about supply disruptions, including the ongoing shutdown of the Canada-to-United States Keystone crude pipeline following a massive leak.

Brent crude futures were up $2.85, or 3.4 per cent, to $80.84 a barrel by 1641 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $2.49, or 3.4pc, to $75.66.

The dollar index plun­ged after data showed that underlying US consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate increases on Wednesday. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, which can boost demand.

“Nobody really saw that number coming in below expectations — a possible demand-positive event that put a bid in the market,” Mizuho analyst Robert Yawger said.

However, traders said the oil supply concerns have been around for a few days now, suggesting Tuesday’s rally may be down to broader ‘risk-on’ sentiment after the inflation data.

“This is just a dollar-based broad rally,” said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “Given the sustained drop in the market, any positive news will lift oil, but it remains to be seen if these rallies will hold.” The market had been sinking of late on pessimistic outlooks for demand. The Organisation of the Petro­leum Exporting Countries on Tuesday trimmed its first-quarter absolute oil demand forecast and said the global economic slowdown is becoming evident.

Chinese leaders reportedly delayed a key economic policy meeting due to surging COVID-19 infections, adding to concerns about demand recovery in the world’s biggest crude importer.

TC Energy Corp’s Keystone Pipeline, which ships 620,000 bpd of Canadian crude to the US, remains shut after a spill last week, which could reduce overall US inventories, particularly at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub, the delivery point for US futures contracts.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...
Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...