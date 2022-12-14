DAWN.COM Logo

Two kidnapped girls recovered in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 10:00am

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered two teenage girls, who were recently kidnapped from Qayyumabad, and arrested one suspect.

A police spokesperson said that the Defence police registered an FIR (859/2022) under Section 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Investigation police with help of technology and intelligence apprehended the suspected, identified as Hasan Hameed, and recovered Roha Shaukat and Samra Akbar safely.

“The suspect’s criminal record is being checked,” the police statement said.

South SSP Syed Asad Raza said that both girls, who were neighbours, left home to study at a seminary in A-area of Qayumabad on Dec 9 as usual, but did not return.

The police registered a case against three nominated suspects on the complaint of mother of one of the kidnapped girls, detained one suspect and recovered the girls.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Dec 14, 2022 10:10am
Minority girls ?
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Dec 14, 2022 10:29am
Pakistani bravery only works dealing with underage boys and girls
Reply Recommend 0

