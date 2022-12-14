Two kidnapped girls recovered in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered two teenage girls, who were recently kidnapped from Qayyumabad, and arrested one suspect.

A police spokesperson said that the Defence police registered an FIR (859/2022) under Section 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Investigation police with help of technology and intelligence apprehended the suspected, identified as Hasan Hameed, and recovered Roha Shaukat and Samra Akbar safely.

“The suspect’s criminal record is being checked,” the police statement said.

South SSP Syed Asad Raza said that both girls, who were neighbours, left home to study at a seminary in A-area of Qayumabad on Dec 9 as usual, but did not return.

The police registered a case against three nominated suspects on the complaint of mother of one of the kidnapped girls, detained one suspect and recovered the girls.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022